A Total Play For Tulane Vs. Memphis

Videos by OutKick

Tulane vs. Memphis, 7:00 ET

College Football actually has a few nice games on this Friday evening. I like the way that the schedule has been this season where they are stretching out a few more games during the week and a little less on Saturday. Don’t get me wrong, I like a good Saturday of football, but there is no way to watch all of the games anyway. This probably isn’t the marquee matchup of the night (that would be Stanford vs. Colorado) but I think the Tulane vs. Memphis game could be a good one, and one we can make some money in.

Tulane is 4-1 on the season and looking to climb back up in the rankings as they look for yet another bowl game this year. Their one loss on the season was to a talented Ole Miss team. Outside of that game, Tulane has had a pretty solid defense and held opponents to no more than 23 points in every game. On offense, they finally are looking like they are clicking after putting up at least 35 points in the past two games. Michael Pratt, the team’s quarterback threw for four touchdowns in the first game of the season and has now thrown for two in back-to-back games. The Tulane squad utilizes a lot of different runners in hopes of someone breaking free. Last game, for example, they had seven different runners, and nine two games ago. The good news for them is that the Memphis defense struggles against the run. I also think the passing game will be able to get most of what they want. Much like their running game, they get the ball to a variety of weapons and don’t often focus too much on any one receiver. However, Jha’Quan Jackson is the clear top option and is playing very well. That should prove difficult for Memphis to maintain.

STARKVILLE, MS – SEPTEMBER 03: Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (5) runs during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers on September 3, 2022 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS, (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Memphis isn’t a slouch though and is also sporting a 4-1 record coming into the game. They have not been quite as stingy on defense lately and have allowed at least 32 points to their last two opponents. Their loss came in a game against Mizzou, a 34-27 loss, so nothing terrible there. Their offense is very strong, but they do run the ball quite effectively and I think that is a strength of the Tulane defense. If Tulane is able to force Memphis to throw the ball, they probably will be more effective on defense in general because they can drop back into coverage. Plus, Memphis quarterback, Seth Henigan, is prone to making some dumb throws at times. I will give Memphis credit that they’ve played some tough opponents lately so maybe their performance is more a reflection of competition than anything. They are at home in this game and it isn’t an easy place for opponents to come in and be successful. Perhaps most important is that Memphis has been very solid defensively in the redzone, allowing only eight touchdowns in 17 attempts. They allow just under 24% of third-down attempts to be converted.

The Tulane defense is nothing to sneeze at and the Memphis one has been successful outside of the past two weeks. Playing a conference game, between two tough opponents will see us take the under in this game. I don’t think either offense will easily march up and down the field, but I’d probably lean toward Tulane winning the game. Ultimately, though, I’m taking the under 54.5 for the game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024