A Total Play For Thursday Night Football

Vikings at Eagles, 8:15 ET

Thursday Night Football is here once again and after a fairly pedestrian start to my football season, I’m ready to bounce back in Week 2. As far as Thursday night games go, this is actually a pretty good game. Sometimes we get some stinkers on Thursday, but we get two of the top teams (record-wise) from last year’s NFC. Let’s see how we should bet this game between the Vikings and Eagles.

The Vikings were one of the teams I bet on Sunday and that turned out to be a really poor decision. Not much went well for the Vikings in this one as they lost 20-17 to the Buccaneers. The biggest issue for the Vikings was the turnovers though. They threw one interception and ended up losing two fumbles. The sad reality is that the Buccaneers were worse than the Vikings in almost every other category. The Vikings outgained Tampa Bay 369 to 242. The Vikings had more first downs. The Vikings had 5.9 yards per play compared to 3.6 yards per play. This was their second straight home loss going back to their loss to the Giants in the playoffs. I try not to overreact to one week, especially Week 1, but Minnesota has some things they need to shore up and with a short week, I’m not sure they can easily rebound against a tough Eagles defense. The offense actually looked pretty good outside of the turnovers. They moved the ball well and were able to at least gain yards consistently. I think it should be a bit harder against the Eagles, but Justin Jefferson is still the best receiver in the league and should at least be a factor in this game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Eagles didn’t have that great opening week either if we are being honest about their performance. They came away with a win, but they didn’t play all that spectacularly. They were able to open the first quarter with 16 points, but seven of those came on a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown. The defense gave up most of that lead by allowing the Patriots to get two touchdowns in the second quarter. Neither team did much offensively in the second half as the Eagles ended up kicking three field goals, and the Patriots scored one late touchdown to make the game close. The Patriots also had more yards than the Eagles, and maybe it is the result of the interception return alone that gave the Eagles the win. In this one, Philly won’t have to deal with quite as difficult of a defense or game plan. They also get to play at home. Jalen Hurts is likely going to have a better game than he did in the opening week.

The defenses, as usual, seemed to be better prepared in most games than the offenses during Week 1. However, that didn’t seem to be the case for the Eagles or the Vikings. Both of them are predicated on their offense’s success. The Eagles do have the edge on defense and should be able to cover this game, but I really think this is a game we can see some points on the board. Thursday games are typically pretty low-scoring, so maybe proceed with caution, but I’m going to back the over 49 in this one.

