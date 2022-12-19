A Total Play for Rams vs. Packers

Rams vs. Packers 8:15 ET

If you are anything like me, at the beginning of the season you probably would’ve put this game as one that would feature a match between a 9-4 team and an 8-5 team. Instead, those records are reversed and we see a bad Rams team at 4-9 that has been plagued by injuries. We also see a Packers team that has been wildly inconsistent and looks like it is in the middle of a rebuild at 5-8.

The Rams last played on the eighth of December, so they have some good rest under them, and the benefit of getting Baker Mayfield even more reps in the offense. Mayfield, if you remember, took over the last game and was able to lead the Rams to a victory over the Raiders in their last game. That was a tightly contested 17-16 game the Rams won the game in the closing seconds. Part of this can be attributed to the Raiders sucking and blowing virtually every lead they’ve ever had. This was just the first win that the Rams have had in the last seven games. They will still be without their best offensive skill player and and their best defensive player. This will not be an easy game for them coming across country and playing in the freezing cold. One way you can really go after the Packers is through the running game and unfortunately that isn’t a strong part of the Rams offense.

Is Aaron Rodgers going to care? Will any of these Packers care? They aren’t going to make the playoffs in any possible way. They lost the NFC North yesterday, but they can still accumulate some wins before the season ends. They ultimately do need a lot of practice and game situations if they plan to get back to competing for the division next season. The Packers are coming off of their bye week so they also should be fresh for this game. I think they have the edge in this one with their defense and that their entire team will probably be better equipped for the cold weather game. The Packers will still need to deal with a decent – albeit banged up – Rams defense. Aaron Jones hasn’t looked great this year, but hasn’t had that much of an opportunity to get on a roll. Their wide receivers aren’t great either, but they do seem to be improving with their connection with Rodgers.

I don’t like the sides that much. Seven seems like a lot of points for the Packers to cover, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they did. I am going to play the under. Sure, Mayfield will have more practice with the team, and Rodgers has been able to prepare for this game for extended time. I just can’t see there being a ton of points scored in this one. Play under 39.5.

I would not be surprised at all to see Aaron Jones get the first touchdown at +600. Wouldn’t be surprised with a home field goal at +295 as the first score overall either.

