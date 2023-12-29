A Total Play For Ohio State Vs. Missouri

Videos by OutKick

Missouri vs. Ohio State, 8:00 ET

I always wonder where the names for these Bowl Games come from. I mean, the idea of sponsoring a game isn’t much of a surprise. This started years ago as the Cotton Bowl, which I don’t know where that originated, but now has expanded to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. This should be a pretty good game, no matter what it is named, as the Missouri Tigers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Missouri Tigers produced a very respectable season this year and finished with the ninth rank in the country and a 10-2 record. Their first real test of the season came against LSU, in a home game and they ended up losing that one by 10. The defense essentially didn’t show up for that game as they allowed 49 points to opponents, but quarterback, Brady Cook, didn’t help matters as he threw two interceptions in the game. They then won two straight games before they had to take on Georgia in Georgia. The defense was actually pretty solid in this one, but once again, Cook threw two interceptions and that put the Tigers in a bad situation. The Tigers don’t have an extreme amount of people in the transfer portal or on the injury list though. They should have Cook playing in this and provided that he doesn’t throw interceptions, he will keep them in the game has he has in 10 of the 12 they have played thus far. Ohio State will also have to deal with Cody Schrader, the running back from Missouri who is very talented.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Head Football Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes is seen during warmups before a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ohio State is facing much bigger issues for this game than just the idea of winning the game. They are going to miss at least two of their best players with Kyle McCord, their starting quarterback transferring out of the program, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. potentially missing this game. He wasn’t practicing so I would guess he sits this one out. The Buckeyes turn to Devin Brown to take the snaps and make this one interesting for them. If he is missing his receivers, it might not matter if McCord was in the game or if he was. Ohio State will still have their running back, TreVeyon Henderson, who has been really strong in his nine games this season. One edge the Buckeyes will still have in this game is their defense. They are among the best in the country, and I’m not seeing any huge losses on that side of the ball.

Ohio State is probably kicking themselves that they aren’t playing in the College Football Playoffs, but this is a decent enough game to end their year. For this game, I think we see Cook and Missouri play better offensively, but they will have a tough time against the Ohio State defense. I also think that the Buckeyes struggle to score with Brown under center and will take time to figure things out. I’ll back the under 49 in this game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024