A Total Play for Broncos vs. Colts

Colts vs. Broncos, 8:15 ET

I can’t imagine this is the way either of these teams envisioned starting the season. Both have new quarterbacks, and both came in with high expectations for the year. The Colts were expected to win the division and the Broncos were expected to at least compete and potentially make the playoffs. Neither of those things look like they will happen here after four weeks of the season.

The Colts come in after back-to-back home games. They played the Chiefs two games ago and handed Kansas City its first loss of the season. Then they were beaten by the Titans 24-17 in a game that they just couldn’t stop the Titans in the first half. I had a correct play in that won with an under, but honestly, it was one of the few wins this season that went my way that shouldn’t have. The game had 41 points in the third quarter and that was it. The in-game total was even higher. The Colts are struggling on offense right now. Matt Ryan doesn’t look comfortable in the backfield. Outside of a connection with Tight End Mo Alie-Cox, I don’t think he has done much. Ryan has been sacked 15 times and has five interceptions on the year. Jonathan Taylor has been fine, but not the running back everyone feared coming into the year. The defense needs to help them and force some turnovers if they can, because the Colts are playing from behind too much already.

The Broncos haven’t looked very good either on the year. Both of the wins that they have been home games, and they probably will win this one. Russell Wilson hasn’t looked very comfortable either in his first few games away from the Seahawks. I like Wilson and think that he can do some pretty impressive stuff, but he just seems like he is missing some of the ability to make something out of nothing like he did in Seattle. The running backs have been impressive enough with basically a split backfield, but the problem is they have four fumbles already in four games. They also have lost three of them. The Broncos defense was what we could rely on for years, and seems to still be getting the job done. They already have 11 sacks which is decent, and they should be able to get even more in this game against a rough-looking Indy offensive line.

I’m going to once again take the under in this game. I think we are a couple of points high in this one at 43.5. I like the under for a few reasons, but a lot of these Thursday games see tired teams not playing very fast. Neither offense looks great, and the defenses probably have the edge in these.

