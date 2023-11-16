A Take On The Total In Lightning Vs. Blackhawks

Videos by OutKick

Lightning vs. Blackhawks, 8:07 ET

As far as hockey plays go, I don’t have a ton of experience giving these things out. I started writing about the NHL last year and found it very successful. To the point that I wanted to keep it going this season. Even in the playoffs we made money. This year… eh, average at best. Last night I put up my second straight loser betting the Canucks would win by the puck line. Well, they won, but they had to come from behind in the third to tie it and finally won in overtime. Moneyline cashes, puck line drops. Maybe the extra juice would’ve been worth it. I’m looking to stop the skid and put a play on the Lightning and Blackhawks.

The Lightning have only been an average team to this point in the season and come into this game with a 6-6-4 record. Most of their struggle is occurring on the road as they are 2-4-2 away from their home ice. Not having Andrei Vasilevskiy is certainly one of the issues, but I would’ve expected them to weather the storm a bit better. Bad puns on their name aside, the team could use a nice win over a Blackhawks team they just played the other day. The Lightning aren’t in great form right now, having lost four of their past five, and three in a row. Their offense hasn’t really dropped in terms of production overall on the season, but they have been shutout in back-to-back games. Tampa Bay has been strong in Power Play situations. If they can get the Blackhawks to allow them some advantage in that category, they have the capability to clean up. Jonas Johansson is expected to be in the net tonight. He’s struggled mightily in his past six games. After posting two shutouts in back-to-back games, he has allowed at least four goals in all of his past six starts. The Lightning are just 1-5 in those games. He allowed five goals to the Blackhawks in his last start.

The Lightning take on the Blackhawks for the second time in a week. Both teams have been struggling to get sustained success. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Chicago isn’t expecting to compete for a Stanley Cup this season and probably isn’t even expecting to fight for a playoff spot. However, they are looking to be competitive and I’d say that’s a good description of their performance this season. At this point in the season, they are 5-8-0 and just 1-3-0 at home this season. What is most encouraging, and probably not a surprise to anyone, is that Connor Bedard is leading the way for the Blackhawks. The rookie has 13 points for the season – nine goals and four assists. He has found the back of the net two times in each of his past two games – including the game against the Lightning. I have to imagine they are game-planning a bit more for him. It isn’t confirmed yet, but Petr Mrazek is likely to be in the net for Chicago tonight. He was in the goal for the Blackhawks last week when they took on Tampa Bay and stopped 30 of 33 shot attempts. He’s been a fairly average goalie but is performing well enough that he keeps the Blackhawks in the games.

I kind of like the Blackhawks to steal this one again from the Lightning, but they aren’t exactly a predictable team. I also think eventually things start to click for Tampa Bay. I would be surprised if they can’t put together a run at some point, but with Johansson in the net, it is going to be hard. I think the best route here is to play the over 6.5 for total goals. I think both teams can find a way to score in this one and Tampa will break out of the slump after going scoreless in their past two games.

