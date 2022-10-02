A Surprising Play in Athletics vs. Mariners

Athletics vs. Mariners, 4:10 ET

The Mariners are in the postseason which is pretty cool. It doesn’t always feel like Seattle is considered much of a sports town, but they definitely support the winners. They have one of the best football home-field advantages and there are always in the rumblings of NBA expansion (despite having lost a team twice). Now the Mariners get a tuneup over the Athletics.

James Kaprielian is tossing the pill for the Athletics. He’s been okay overall for Oakland, but not an ace or anything. Still, it is encouraging to see his progress at times. Some games can be frustrating to watch, but I think he has the potential to be a decent innings eater for them for a few years if they want. He’s done really well this month posting three straight quality starts and allowing just five runs in 19 innings. His lone victory last month, and the only game that the Athletics won in his starts, came over the Mariners. He pitched a great game going seven strong innings and allowing just two hits and no earned runs. That wasn’t his only good game against them, either – he’s faced them five times already and his only bad start against them was in May. The Athletics are also 4-1 against the Mariners when he starts.

Robbie Ray is getting his final start before the playoffs. He has been very solid for the Mariners overall on the year posting a 3.58 ERA. I have to imagine they want him to get a home start because he has been really good at home, throwing to a 2.75 ERA. I’m impressed with how well he did in August. September was a decent month as well with 11 earned runs over 27.2 innings. Oakland, who hasn’t hit anyone very well, hasn’t fared well against Ray either. In four starts, Ray has allowed just five earned runs over 24.2 innings.

I think the Athletics are actually live dogs here. Ray likely isn’t going to pitch a ton because they are going to be cautious with him going into the playoffs. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this game go under 7.5 (at the time of writing it was at 7, so I’m waiting and watching). This has been a profitable season – if you’ve followed along or want to take a shot, follow again. But, if you’re looking for a sure thing -this isn’t it. I’m playing the A’s to win the game at +225. I think there is value here, and because this season has gone so well, I feel comfortable taking a shot.

