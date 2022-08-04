A signed Mark Zuckerberg baseball card is headed to auction

For decades, Honus Wagner baseball cards have been known to fetch the highest prices at auction, but now there’s a new contender: enter 8-year-old Mark Zuckerberg’s signed little league baseball card.

Metropolis Collectibles shared a post on Twitter showing the card which is set to hit the auction block. (Of course, seeing as this is 2022, an NFT version of the card is also up for sale).

ComicConnect proudly presents the only authentic, signed baseball card of Mark Zuckerberg! The sale of this card will include documentation from multiple parties authenticating it. There will be an NFT of the card and all documentation made available too.https://t.co/LixQJtScAV pic.twitter.com/oeSZZe0plo — Metropolis Collectibles | Comic Connect (@MComicConnect) August 4, 2022

Zuckerberg’s more recent athletic pursuits include much more Zuckerberg-ish things like riding a hydrofoil surfboard. However, there was to a time when he played little league just like regular humans. Zuckerberg’s time as an infielder for his team the Red Robins was so remarkable, that he had it commemorated with a baseball card.

The card is thought to be the only one of its kind. It dates back to 1992 when Zuckerberg gave the card as a gift to his summer camp counselor. That counselor then had the forethought to not only have him sign it but to then stash it away for three decades.

“Mark was one of my campers and one day he came in with this card and gave it to me — I was stunned that he was on it!” Zuck’s former camp counselor Allie Tarantino said. “I had never seen a Little League baseball card before, so I asked him to sign it for me. I never could have guessed what amazing things he would do!”

Think of this story the next time a child gives you some crappy little gift they made. Don’t throw it in the garbage the second they turn around, lest they go on to create one of the most powerful tech companies in the world. Have them sign it, then tuck it away, and kick back until they become a household name. At that point, just sell it and retire.

“I’ve been telling this story for quite a while, about how I knew Mark as a camper, and it always astonishes people to see that this card actually exists,” Tarantino said. “But I feel that my part of the story is over, so due to Mark’s prominence in the tech world, and the fact that he’s one of the most famous people on the planet, I figure now is a good time to sell this card and put it on market.”

Metropolis Collectibles had the card graded and even went so far as to contact the company that originally printed it for the future Facebook founder way back in the early1990s.

The bidding will start at $1, but given the rarity of the card, no one is sure how much it or the NFT will ultimately sell for.