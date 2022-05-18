in MLB

A Shirtless Fan Just Ran All Over The Field At A Brewers Game

A shirtless fan in attendance for Brewers/Braves just ran on the field and it was freaking awesome. It ended up taking six security guards (yes, we counted) and 24 seconds to take this maniac down. Don’t care what anyone says, these chases are fun to watch as long as no one gets hurt.

Man down behind the pitcher’s mound! And my goodness…next to zero athleticism anywhere for this chase down and the only reason it ended was because our man had to high-five a pinch-hitting Jace Peterson? Interesting choice when six mall cops have you in their crosshairs for an open field tackle.

Bring these maniacs back to television, please.

 

Atlanta BravesMilwaukee BrewersMLB

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here