A-Rod’s Girls Join Him in Italy Following PDA Photo-Op With GF Kathryne Padgett

Bikini babe Kathryne Padgett has been sharing the spotlight with beau and New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez on vacation in Italy.

A-Rod’s two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella, tagged along on the retired player’s yacht across Capri this week.

The group, including ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, was visiting A-Rod during his European getaway, which has mostly been spent with Padgett.

Scurtis was in the group picture posted on Rodriguez’s Instagram Wednesday, showing the former Bronx slugger getting some quality family time ahead of the Father’s Day weekend.

The two rumored love birds were spotted partying at local Italian bar Taverna Anema e Core, showing off the PDA and A-Rod’s love for the tambourine.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, the retired slugger and 25-year-old bikini fitness competitor were spotted smooching on the island of Capri as Rodriguez maintains that he’s a single man. Still, Padgett’s showing that she’s some strings attached.