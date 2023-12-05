A Pair Of Overs For Tuesday Hoops

Videos by OutKick

College Basketball has been pretty solid this season for me in terms of betting. I also think it has been one of the more intriguing areas we’ve seen in the sports world lately with all of the upsets. There isn’t really a clear team that will win the National Championship. Overall, the parity is a nice feature in college sports. There is a good mixture of talented teams – the normal ones you’d expect like Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, etc. and then other teams like James Madison and Florida Atlantic in the top 20. That’s good for the sport. Tonight, I have two games that I’m not only interested in watching but going to put a little cash on.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, 7:00 ET

It has been a wild ride for Michigan State and we are only seven games into the season. The Spartans opened the year with a little number four next to their name. After only seven games, not only is there no little four, but there is no number at all. They’ve lost three games but all three are to teams that are currently ranked. A home loss in overtime to James Madison was surprising, but now it is less of a blemish than originally thought. They’ve now lost to three good teams (James Madison, Duke, and Arizona) but they haven’t really beaten anyone of note yet. I expect Wisconsin to go out of their way to get the ball out of guard Tyson Walker’s hands. He’s been very good for Michigan State, and has been one of the brighter spots during the losses for the Spartans. The biggest issue is that the Spartans are only shooting 27% from three this season, if that doesn’t change, they will not go deep at all this year. Wisconsin comes into tonight with the 23rd rank in the nation. They started the season with an easy win then lost by 10 to a good Tennessee team. They followed it up with a really bad loss to Providence. Since that loss, they have rolled off five wins, and most of them in convincing fashion. In that span, they’ve beat two ranked teams – Virginia and Marquette. This isn’t a great spot for them as it is on the road and then they have to face Arizona later in the week. I do think this total is too low. I’m expecting both teams to be closer to 70 points than 60 points. I’ll back the over 132.5.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on January 24, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

North Carolina vs. Connecticut, 9:00 ET

If you skipped the first game, I was mentioning how Michigan State is off to a tough start after high expectations to begin the year. North Carolina suffered through that last year, but never really got on track. The Tar Heels suffered through the year and ultimately didn’t even make the NCAA Tournament. This year has been much more encouraging as they have a 7-1 record. North Carolina has been led by the usual suspects for the season – Armando Bacot and RJ Davis. Either of them has been the scoring leader in seven of the eight games. They do have a very tough schedule on their horizon so we will see what happens from here. Tonight, they need to face a UConn team that is not only shooting well but defending very well. They also are coming off of a loss so you’d think they are looking to avenge that soon. While the Tar Heels have been led by two scorers, UConn has had four different players take the reigns for them in scoring leaders. They are finding open shotmakers as opposed to having one guy take over the team. I do expect them to get the ball out of Davis’ hands as often as possible. North Carolina will need to use their athleticism in order to stop the Huskies tonight. UConn’s three best scorers are shooting over 45% from the field and two of them are over 35% from deep. You can’t give them space. I think the Tar Heels have the players to do it, but I’m not sure they will be able to consistently for the full game. I think taking the points makes sense here. I don’t see a blowout on either side. UConn is the better shooting team, but I think North Carolina matches up well. I’ll take the Tar Heels +6.

