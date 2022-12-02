A New Viral Art Exhibit Calls Out People’s ATM Bank Accounts

A new art exhibit at Art Basel Miami Beach has gone viral for its hilarious way of calling out the finances of the gallery’s visitors.

The experience goes like this:

In the middle of the floor there is a real ATM. Participants are encouraged to use the machine like they normally would, however their balance will then be entered into a Leaderboard with all to see. Their photo is also taken next to their bank amount.

The rankings of the Leaderboard adjust as more people use it.

This is a real ATM at Art Basel that puts your bank account balance & photo on a leaderboard for all to see 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZaZ7evp5Hc — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 1, 2022

Hilarity ensued as people were initially hesitant to use the machine once they found out that it disclosed their on-hand finances.

Literally everyone was just standing around staring and being like, “Nah, I’m good… you can go first.”

SOME WERE EMBARASSED TO SHOW THEIR ACCOUNT WORTH

It was amazing how all the tough people suddenly coiled up when they realized they couldn’t hide their ACTUAL worth. Someone might come across like they have a ton of money while they’re rocking their Rolexes and expensive clothes, but in reality they have like $4K in their savings.

One guy that appeared to be in his 30’s eventually came by and said the hell with this I’m going to show you peasants just how poor you are.

He put in his ATM card, snapped a photo for the Leaderboard and absolutely dominated – by showing off his cool $2.9 MILLION just chillin in his account.

I’m not sure if that’s a power move or if the guy is just a loser. I do know that having nearly $3 million in a checking account would be pretty damn cool though.

THE ATM’S LEADERBOARD CHANGES AS MORE PEOPLE USE IT

The art installation was created by the Brooklyn-based group MSCHF. They chose the Miami Beach location because of the extravagant lifestyle that some love to show off.

Daniel Greenberg, the co-founder of MSCHF, explained to CNN that the “ATM Leaderboard’ is an extremely literal distillation of wealth-flaunting impulses.”

Art Basel Miami Beach takes place over a week that includes lavish parties and music festivals. Some of the artwork sells for millions of dollars. Meaning that the low-budget ATM that mocked the rich nd famous was actually a witty idea!

MSCHF hopes to take the project to other cities across the country.