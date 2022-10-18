A New Play in Game 5

Guardians vs. Yankees, Game 5, 4:07 ET

I shared a play on the Yankees vs. Guardians Game 5 yesterday, but the game was no actioned because it was postponed. You could do the same thing and take the Yankees run line again today, but I have another play I like a bit here.

We discussed the Guardians starter yesterday. Aaron Civale is not a guy that I have faith in. For whatever reason, the Guardians do have faith in him though. For me, I have to wonder why they are turning to him on a staff full of pitchers that are the reason the Guardians are even here in the first place. One thing I didn’t really talk about yesterday was how Civale has thrown lately. He hasn’t pitched in almost two weeks, which I did mention. However, his past four starts since he rejoined the rotation were actually pretty good. He hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of the starts. He has two quality starts and the other starts he went five innings in each.

Nestor Cortes is now taking the ball for the Yankees. I have enjoyed Cortes this season and have gone on the record as saying he is the best pitcher on the Yankees roster. He didn’t look great against the Guardians in the first game against them. It wasn’t a bad or terrible start or anything. He went five innings and allowed just two earned runs, which is great. He faltered a bit in the fourth, though, allowed a two-out single, then walked the next batter. Luckily he got out of the jam. In the next inning he allowed a home run and then finished the inning and was pulled. Amed Rosario is one guy that has had good success against Cortes and if he can dodge damage from him, this should be fine.

I think the Yankees win this game with ease. Aaron Civale, although pitching better lately, is not someone I would want to back. Play the five innings run line again if you’d like, but I think the Yankees come out looking to hit a guy that has struggled through most of the year. I’m taking the Yankees over 3.5 runs at -125.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024