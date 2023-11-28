‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ Is TV’s Latest Must-Watch Series

Videos by OutKick

“A Murder at the End of the World” is proving to live up to the hype through the first few episodes.

The FX series made for Hulu stars Clive Owen as isolated billionaire Andy who brings a group to his home/resort in Iceland.

Among them is Darby (Emma Corrin), and it quickly becomes clear nothing is as it seems when Bill emerges from her past among the guests.

It’s truly off to the races from there, and I couldn’t be more impressed by the first three episodes.

“A Murder at the End of the World” is outstanding entertainment.

It’s not a secret at all that dark and mysterious content is right up my ally. It’s why I love “True Detective,” “Under the Banner of Heaven,” and the first season of “Westworld” so much.

There’s something about a great mystery that gets the blood pumping in a fashion other genres simply don’t.

While I was excited for the new FX series, I was also a shade skeptical. You never know if a series will pan out these days. After all, Hollywood loves going woke. It’s rare when a product focuses solely on being entertaining.

There’s no doubt the series with Corrin and Owen focuses on taking viewers on a journey that makes you question everything.

*SPOILER BELOW*

At this point, it’s been a minute since the premiere aired, and viewers watch Bill die from an apparent drug overdose. Of course, Darby doesn’t believe that’s the reality of what happened, and it’s the mystery she must now solve.

Through this process viewers watch her untangle the truth while also peeling back the layers of their past, which includes the hunt for a serial killer.

Having a lead character with a dark and traumatic past is a must for a great mystery. Why do you think Rust Cohle was such a great character in “True Detective”? It’s always the demons that keep us hunting.

Artificial intelligence plays a huge role.

One of the aspects of the series that is really engaging is Andy’s fascination with artificial intelligence, and how he’s using it to build what he views as a better world.

While AI isn’t a new storyline, I’m not sure I remember a murder mystery focusing on it so heavily. It’s bold, unique and fun, and I say that as someone who isn’t even fascinated by AI.

What happens when the handcuffs on AI get taken off? I think that’s what viewers are going to find out down the stretch.

Finally, without giving too much away, it’s also obvious to me after three episodes more and more guests are going to get picked off one after another until nobody is left. The question is whether or not our mysterious hero – Darby – can figure out what the hell is going on before everyone is dead. Isolated in Iceland, no help on the way and nobody can be trusted. Yeah, I’m sold. For those of you watching, send me your reviews to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.