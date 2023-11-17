FX’s New Mystery-Thriller ‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ Is Wildly Intriguing: REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

FX might have another big hit on its hands with “A Murder at the End of the World.”

I’ve been excited to check out the FX series made for Hulu ever since the first preview dropped a couple months ago.

FX is known for making great dramas. It’s the network responsible for “Justified,” “The Shield” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Few networks do it better, and that gave me plenty of optimism after a bone-chilling and intriguing preview dropped for its newest major series. Well, I’m happy to announce it lives up to the hype.

“A Murder at the End of the World” is off to a hot start.

I crushed the first episode Thursday night after a dinner of tacos and a couple Modelos, and I was in the perfect mood to find out what “A Murder at the End of the World” was all about.

I can report that the FX series with Clive Owen and Emma Corrin doesn’t disappoint at all. Without spoiling too much, the plot revolves around Darby (Corrin) – a young sleuth with generational talent – being invited to the isolated home of billionaire Andy (Owen) in Iceland.

There’s a lot of talk about artificial intelligence as they settle into his home/resort, and it becomes clear nothing is as it appears. It never is with a great murder mystery.

That becomes even clearer when a man from Darby’s past – Bill – is also at the same isolated location. Bill and Darby shared a relationship years before she wrote the book that put her on the map, and while it’s not crystal clear right now how things went wrong (I expect it to play out over the course of the series), it is clear Bill’s presence is NOT a good thing. I repeat, it is NOT a good thing.

The closing moments of the premiere episode feature a shocking death that sets up the rest of the series, and that’s about as much as I can say without spoiling everything.

“A Murder at the End of the World” is off to a very strong start. (Credit: FX)

The series is dark and sinister.

As OutKick readers know, I love a show that is dark, mysterious, intriguing and captivating. The first season of “True Detective” is the single greatest season of TV ever made, in my humble opinion. I felt similar vibes when I saw the first promo for “A Murder at the End of the World.”

The vibe is definitely there. As I said, nothing is as it appears, and that’s always a positive. Darby and Bill hunted for a serial killer in their past, and it’s clear from the jump the series is going to be dark. It will only get darker as we dive more into Darby’s past while she also attempts to piece together the shocking murder that will leave viewers shook.

Clive Owen is also unbelievably menacing as the billionaire puppet master who has invited everyone to his isolated home/resort.

Hmmm, a billionaire bringing a bunch of people into an isolated area in Iceland where they can’t leave and people start dying? Say no more. I’m as sold as I’ll ever get.

Now, I will say there was one noticeable preachy moment about the climate, but I think that might have been by design – not to lecture. Some people have wondered if the show will be woke. Other than the moment just mentioned, I didn’t notice anything egregious in the premiere episode. It seems the people responsible for “A Murder at the End of the World” have done a nice job of keeping the sole focus on entertaining. I definitely recommend giving the series a shot, and I can’t wait to watch episode two ASAP. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you’ve already seen it!