A Multitude Of Plays For Eastern Michigan Vs. Toledo

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo, 7:30 ET

If you’ve followed my College Football picks in the past, you know that there is one thing I look forward to more than Saturday football when it comes to the collegiate ranks. That thing that I enjoy is MAC football. Or, otherwise known as, MACtion. Why is it called that? Well, I’m not really sure where it comes from outside of knowing these games have a lot of fast-paced action and fun games. Tonight I like the look of the game between Eastern Michigan and Toledo.

Eastern Michigan isn’t having a very fun season to this point. On the year, they have a 4-5 record and are facing the best team in the conference tonight so the hopes of a fifth win are a bit slim right now. They are 2-3 over their past five games and have lost two in a row to MAC opponents. Their most recent game was against Western Michigan. That game saw them use both their starting quarterback, Austin Smith, and Ike Udengwu III, their backup because they were losing by 24 points. One of the few bright spots for Eastern Michigan has been Samson Evans, their running back. This season he is averaging about 4.5 yards per carry and eight touchdowns on the year. The problem is that Toledo can probably just stack the box against him and limit his damage. Smith isn’t giving Samson much help in keeping opponents honest with the passing game. This season he has a solid 1,334 passing yards, but just seven touchdowns and six interceptions. I think tonight should be a tough game for their offense against a Toledo team that is averaging just 19 points allowed per game.

Dec 20, 2022; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn (7) prays before a game against the Liberty Flames in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Toledo has to be kicking themselves right now. They started the season on the road against Illinois and lost that game 30-28. Since then they have been on an absolute roll, dominating just about every team they’ve played. Sure, some games have been tight. Overall, in their nine games, they have played five one-score games and are 4-1 in those matchups. I mentioned how good their defense has been a bit in the previous paragraph, so let’s talk a little about their offense. Their quarterback, Dequan Finn, has been a solid force on the offense. He has accumulated 1,601 passing yards this season and 15 touchdowns. He has been susceptible to some mistakes with six interceptions on the year, but overall, has been good about guiding the team. The team is well-balanced though. Their running game is very strong. I mentioned Evans on Eastern Michigan, but Peny Boone is averaging 7.3 yards per carry and has nine touchdowns on the season. I don’t think Eastern Michigan has the defense that can stop Toledo in this game.

I don’t expect this to be a one-score game, and Toledo should cruise most of the game. Will they cover almost a three-touchdown line? I really don’t know and can’t confidently say they will. I do think that Toledo scores over 32 points and will play over 31.5 for their team total. I’m also going to add some props. I think Evans scores a touchdown at +155. I think Boone scores two or more touchdowns at +170, and I think Boone goes over 115.5 rushing yards at -115.

