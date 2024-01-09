A-Maize-ing! Michigan Completes Perfect Season Amid Imperfect Circumstances For 1st National Championship Since 1997

Videos by OutKick

HOUSTON – The Michigan Wolverines and their rebel with a cause coach, Jim Harbaugh, are the national champions of college football.

No. 1 Michigan dominated No. 2 Washington for a 34-13 win at NRG Stadium to complete a perfect, 15-0 season amid two NCAA investigations for the Wolverines’ first national title in football since 1997.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) celebrates with tight end Colston Loveland after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against Washington in the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday night. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Harbaugh, though, was only at nine of those 15 games. Michigan self-suspended Harbaugh for the first three games of the season with hopes that would decrease the school’s ultimate sanctions by the NCAA for breaking recruiting dead period rules during COVID in 2020. The violations were minor, but the NCAA was particularly incensed because Harbaugh lied to its investigators about the recruiting.

Then Harbaugh missed the final three games of the regular season on suspension from the Big Ten, which found evidence of a systemic, organized illegal scouting and sign stealing scandal going on since 2021.

But the Wolverines and Harbaugh never wavered in winning the Big Ten title over Iowa and knocked off No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl to reach the championship game. Then on Monday, the Wolverines held a potent offense and Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to just 13 points. That was Washington’s lowest point output since a 31-10 loss to Michigan on Sept. 11, 2021.

Jim Harbaugh watches his Michigan team in the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday night. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Glorious,” Harbaugh said. “Glorious win. Just couldn’t have had a better game. Took on all comers. Last one standing. It’s a great feeling.”

When a reporter asked Michigan’s players about overcoming the off-the-field issues, Harbaugh interrupted.

“It couldn’t have gone better,” he said. “Off the field? We’re innocent. And we stood strong because we were innocent. Overcome that? It wasn’t that hard because we knew we were innocent. It went exactly how we wanted it to go.”

Now, the only question is how long will Harbaugh remain at Michigan. Because of the NCAA’s pursuit of Harbaugh’s program, it is believed he will finally take an NFL head coaching job. Harbaugh has interviewed for multiple NFL head coaching jobs in recent years.

“Let me have this,” Harbaugh said when asked, “What’s next?”

“Can I have this?,” he said. “That was everything. Just love it.”

At Sunday’s final news conference before the title game, a reporter asked Harbaugh this:

“If you decide to take a head coaching position with Carolina, New England or the Los Angeles Chargers, whoever it may be, what would be your farewell message to this team?”

Harbaugh said, “My message to our guys is going to be, ‘Play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, as long as you can, and don’t worry. And just go have at it.”

Then he changed the subject before returning to his future briefly.

“Hope there’s a tomorrow,” Jim Harbaugh said as he did on Saturday at Media Day. “Hope there’s a day after tomorrow. I hope there’s a next week, next month. I hope a next year. Hope to have a future.”

Michigan appeared on the verge of running away with the game early in the second quarter after taking a 17-3 lead on a 31-yard field goal by James Turner. That followed 41- and 46-yard touchdown runs by running back Donovan Edwards for a 14-3 lead with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

Washington, though, would not go away. Penix Jr. completed a critical, fourth-and-goal, 3-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jalen McMillan to get the Huskies within 17-10 just before halftime.

Michigan took a 20-10 in the third quarter on a 38-yard Turner field goal. Washington immediately answered on a Grady Gross’ 45-yard field goal to draw within 20-13 midway in the period.

Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Shines For Wolverines

The Wolverines put the game away midway in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum for a 27-13 lead. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy set up the score with a 41-yard completion to tight end Colston Loveland to the Washington 30-yard line. The Wolverines added a late touchdown for the 34-13 final.

Washington was bidding for its first national championship since the 1991 season and fell to 14-1 in the last game of the true Pac-12 Conference.

J.J. McCarthy finished just 10-of-18 passing for 140 yards as Michigan ran through the Huskies. Penix completed 27 of 51 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, but with two interceptions and uncharacteristically missed open receivers.

“Tonight, we couldn’t get over the hump,” Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I’m sorry they couldn’t realize a championship this year. We just couldn’t make that one play here and there.”

“I’m hurt,” Penix said. “I mean, we came in here. We wanted to win. But, man, it sucks. I missed a couple of throws, a couple reads.”

Washington had won several games this season as an underdog, but not this time as Michigan was favored by 4.5 points.

“This is the only time that y’all were right,” Penix said.

Michigan running backs Edwards and Corum became the first pair of running backs to each gain 100 yards in a CFP title game. Edwards had 104 on six carries, while Corum gained 133 on 20 rushes.

Should Harbaugh leave, he will exit Michigan as one of its most successful coaches after leaving the NFL for Ann Arbor before the 2015 season. Over the last three seasons, Harbaugh is 40-3 overall and 26-1 in the Big Ten with three conference titles, three CFP appearances and one national title.

The national title completed a family goal of Harbaugh’s. His older brother John Harbaugh and his Baltimore Ravens beat Jim’s San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl XLVII title in the 2012 season. And John made Monday night’s game despite going through bad weather, surprising Jim.

And the Harbaughs’ dad, Jack Harbaugh, won the 2002 Division I-AA national championship as Western Kentucky’s coach.

“I can now sit at the big person’s table in the family,” Harbaugh said. “Dad won a national championship. My brother John won a Super Bowl. It’s good to be at the big person’s table.”