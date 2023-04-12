A Look Towards the Total in St. Louis vs. Dallas

Videos by OutKick

Stars vs. Blues, 7:37 ET

Took another victory to the bank last night in the Colorado and New York game. It wasn’t an easy one, and it certainly was a coinflip, but we took the win. I guess the concern I have is either I’m getting very lucky on the coinflips or I am reading these games correctly. Either way, I always recommend to use these articles as advice and not something to blindly follow (even though we’ve had a lot of success in hockey and baseball so far).

Tonight, the Dallas Stars are taking on the St. Louis Blues. The Stars are sitting in second within the Central Division and are playing very good hockey right now. They are on a four-game winning streak and now play back-to-back home and home games with the Blues. If they are really concerned about winning the games they should have no problem, and this game could have implications for the Stars standings within the division. They currently are one point behind the Avalanche for first place in the Central. Their defense ahs been outstanding since their last loss. Over the past four games, they have allowed just one goal in each game. Offensively, they’ve also provided enough cushion for the team to play comfortably. Only one of the past four games was a one-goal game – they had a shootout victory over the Golden Knights 2-1. The other three wins came by at least three goals.

The Blues don’t have anything left to play for this season, but they are still playing some fairly competitive hockey. They are just 2-3 over their past five games. Their two wins were over the Rangers, a playoff team, and the Flyers, a garbage team. The three losses were against the Bruins – but they were competitive in that one, and then the Wild and Predators. They did play the Stars once before today and lost the game 4-1. Being that these are their last two games, I have to consider their psyche for the games. I’d think that this would be the game they have the better chance to win because it is their last home game. But, they also play tomorrow in Dallas. They probably don’t really want to travel for that game. So I do expect a better effort tonight on both sides of the puck.

I’m thinking this game is an under. The Stars are playing such good defense, and I think the Blues are capable enough of keeping the Stars from putting up too many goals. 6.5 is a fair total for the game, but I’m taking under in this one at +105. I could see a 4-1 victory for the Stars or an overtime/shootout game. Hopefully, that isn’t a 3-3 score if it gets there.

