A Look For Miami Ohio Vs. App State

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State, 3:30 ET Saturday

College Football Bowl season is finally here. While these won’t have the same luster or the same media attention, or even the same controversy surrounding them, but guess what? The tickets cash the same on a win in a game between Miami Ohio and Appalachian State as they do on a game between Alabama and Michigan. Tonight, we look to find that cash and build our bankroll a bit before the bigger games.

Miami (OH) was able to produce an 11-2 season and won the MAC this season. While they may have won the conference, they lost a big piece of their team earlier in the season. Starting quarterback, Brett Gabbert, is done for the season after suffering a leg injury in Week 8. They turned the team over to Aveon Smith and while they won all of his starts, it was a more run-heavy attack than with Gabbert on the field. In addition, Smith will not be in this game as he is now in the transfer portal. The RedHawks are now using their third-string quarterback for the game. I’m a bit concerned with this because if he can’t make any progress for the RedHawks and they struggle with field position, the defense which has led them to many victories this season, will be a little less effective. It will be difficult for them to stop the Appalachian State passing attack. The MAC is typically known for high scores and a lot of action, but this season Miami was able to hold teams to 20 or fewer points in their past eight games. The good news for Miami on the offensive side of the ball is that even without Smith, since they revolved so much of their offense around the ground game.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 18: A sign displaying “Getsome #MACtion” is seen at the Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship game between the Buffalo Bulls and Ball State Cardinals at Ford Field on December 18, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Appalachian State is only 8-5 for the season, but they have the advantage of having a more complete roster when it comes to the most important position. Their starting quarterback, Joey Aguilar, will be starting and he is a very capable passer. He produced 3,546 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes. As noted, the offense won’t have a cakewalk against a really talented Miami Ohio defense. It will be tough because Nate Noel, their starting running back, is also not playing in this game as he has entered the transfer portal. It might not matter all that much considering their success comes from the passing game. Appalachian State did lose their most recent game, and it was rather ugly – a game against Troy in the Sun Belt Championship Game. In that match, Appalachian State never had a lead. Aguilar was able to move the ball, but it wasn’t enough. The defense, which has been pretty solid, also allowed 49 points to their opponent. They were torched by the Troy running game – Kimani Vidal had 233 yards and five touchdowns.

If the gameplan is to run the ball, and the running defense is what we saw against Troy, this is going to be a long game for Appalachian State. I do think Miami’s defense is good enough to at least limit the damage from Aguilar as well. I think the best play in this one is to take the points. 6.5 is too many to pass up in this one. I’ll take Miami Ohio in this one.

