A.J. Brown Takes Another Shot At Titans After Deebo Samuel Deal

A.J. Brown isn’t letting the Tennessee Titans off the hook.

After an offseason filled with drama between the Titans and their former No. 1 wide receiver, which included cryptic tweets and a shocking draft night trade, Brown took to social media again Sunday to dig at his former team.

Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded… yeah keep believing it was me . Anywho Go Birds 🦅 #CarryOn — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 1, 2022

That tweet came after Deebo Samuel signed a mega contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that included $58.1 million guaranteed.

Samuel was one of four receivers – along with Brown, Washington’s Terry McLaurin and Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf – who hinted at wanting new contracts over the offseason.

Metcalf signed his extension with Seattle last week, McLaurin agreed to a deal in June and Samuel got paid over the weekend.

Brown was the only one of the four who got dealt, signing a four-year deal worth $100 million with the Eagles after the trade.

Sunday’s tweet was one of several from Brown over the past few months throwing shade at his former team.

In the weeks leading up to the draft night trade, Brown fired off a pair of cryptic messages during stalled contract negotiations.

Tired of all this just like y’all — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 3, 2022

I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

After the trade, Brown told ESPN that he wanted to stay in Tennessee but the team gave him a “low offer” that topped at $16 million per season.

He then told reporters during his introductory press conference that there was “no bad blood” between him and his former team.

Brown had 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season. The Eagles host the Titans Dec. 4.