A.J. Brown Takes Another Shot At Titans After Deebo Samuel Deal

updated

A.J. Brown isn’t letting the Tennessee Titans off the hook.

After an offseason filled with drama between the Titans and their former No. 1 wide receiver, which included cryptic tweets and a shocking draft night trade, Brown took to social media again Sunday to dig at his former team.

That tweet came after Deebo Samuel signed a mega contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that included $58.1 million guaranteed.

Samuel was one of four receivers – along with Brown, Washington’s Terry McLaurin and Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf – who hinted at wanting new contracts over the offseason.

Metcalf signed his extension with Seattle last week, McLaurin agreed to a deal in June and Samuel got paid over the weekend.

Brown was the only one of the four who got dealt, signing a four-year deal worth $100 million with the Eagles after the trade.

aj-brown-tennessee-titans-cincinnati-bengals-nissan-stadium
A.J. Brown (11) of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball and is knocked out of bounds by Chidobe Awuzie #22 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bengals defeated the Titans 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Sunday’s tweet was one of several from Brown over the past few months throwing shade at his former team.

In the weeks leading up to the draft night trade, Brown fired off a pair of cryptic messages during stalled contract negotiations.

 

After the trade, Brown told ESPN that he wanted to stay in Tennessee but the team gave him a “low offer” that topped at $16 million per season.

He then told reporters during his introductory press conference that there was “no bad blood” between him and his former team.

Brown had 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season. The Eagles host the Titans Dec. 4.

AJ BrownDeebo SamuelFeature postSan Francisco 49ersTennessee Titans

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here