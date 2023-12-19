A.J. Brown Snaps At Seahawks Staffer After Worker Throws Blindside Shoulder

Videos by OutKick

A.J. Brown was ticked off. So was a Seahawks staffer who pushed the Eagles wideout during a brief sideline scrum on Monday night in an overall frustrating game for Philly. But in all fairness, Brown started it.

The scene broke out after Brown got caught up with Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson on Seattle’s sideline following a catch.

A nearby Seattle staffer caught Brown shoving Jackson and threw a blindside shoulder at him. The Seahawks member tried selling the ‘inadvertent’ shove but Brown retaliated, pushing the Seattle staffer back.

Brown squared up with the worker, throwing furious words at proximity. The scene did not look good for either team in real time.

WATCH:

Intentional or not? You make the call.



But Eagles WR A.J. Brown clearly thought it was. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xaP750LDLB — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 19, 2023

Welp maybe a Seattle staff member will get banned… pic.twitter.com/evQaGfGo7i — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 19, 2023

After Philadelphia’s sideline drama involving head of security Big Dom, expect this staffer to also receive an indefinite ban from the sidelines. There are plenty of anti-Eagles football fans out there, so the staffer likely made fans on Monday.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 18: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle completed the upset win, 20-17, with a game-winning drive engineered by Drew Lock and the Seahawks offense.

Jalen Hurts didn’t get much out of Brown on Monday night, though the quarterback’s health was questionable. Brown recorded five catches for 56 yards.

Brown was an afterthought for this game if not for the bizarre sideline fight.

Philadelphia fell to 10-4 on the season. Seattle improved to 7-7.