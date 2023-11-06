A.J. Brown And DeVonta Smith Recreate Iconic Dwayne Wade-LeBron James Photo With TD Celebration

Videos by OutKick

How do you celebrate scoring a touchdown against your hated rivals? If you’re A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, you replicate one of the most iconic sports photos of all time.

During the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Jalen Hurts found Brown for a four-yard score. The touchdown gave Philadelphia a 28-17, and later proved to be the game-winning catch.

After finding paydirt, Brown ran over to Smith and handed him the football. Both receivers proceeded to run to the uprights, where Smith lobbed an alley-oop to Brown for a “dunk.” While the slam attempt was a bit weak, Brown would certainly have been fined if he touched the goalpost.

Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown touchdown!!!!



We all knew it was coming.



Eagles lead the Cowboys 28-17 pic.twitter.com/VzdLeu1gPe — Sideline Daily (@sideline_daily) November 5, 2023

From that vantage point, it doesn’t look like anything special or super creative. But one photographer caught the perfect shot of the celebration, and it’s fantastic.

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE pic.twitter.com/bygWw2NY3E — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 6, 2023

File this away under “pics that go hard.” The best wide receiver duo in the league created the best two-man touchdown celebration of the year thus far. I’d bet money that this is the lock screen for many cell phones in Philly.

But it wasn’t just an epic picture. The celebration and snapshot hearkened to an equally epic photo taken of LeBron James and Dwayne Wade when they were teammates on the Miami Heat.

Dwyane Wade + LeBron James 🤝 A.J. Brown + DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/dJmcosHviF — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2023

That’s equal parts swagger and hype, both of which describe this year’s Philadelphia squad.

With the way the Eagles are playing right now, I have a feeling we’ll see these guys dunk on a few more people as the season continues.