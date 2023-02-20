A Hockey Parlay for President’s Day

Videos by OutKick

If you followed my last NHL article, you should be a pretty happy camper right about now. I never get too bent out of shape about not putting more on a bet because I think it balances out with being thankful that I didn’t put more on something when it loses. Anyway, the article on Saturday, I took 1u and broke it up into four plays. We won all four and even took down a +220 play. It was nice, but as I’ve said with baseball, this is a “what have you done for me lately” business. Today, I have a parlay that I like, take it, leave it, or play it separate.

First leg: Islanders vs. Penguins, 7:00 ET

These two teams just faced off a few games ago with the Islanders taking down the Penguins in a 5-4 victory. I was on that game and correct with it being an Islanders spot. The Penguins were coming off of a West Coast trip and were just in a bad spot. The Islanders are not playing good hockey though. In fact, they have lost four of their past five games and are going to lose this one too. It isn’t that the Penguins are playing all that well themselves. They are losers of three of their past four and are giving up quite a bit of goals. Now they square off against a team that is reeling and they are looking for revenge. This is the third game of the four-game series between the teams and the Penguins dropped the first two. I am going to take the Penguins on the moneyline in this one. At home, and in need of the win, I’ll take em at -155 as the first leg of the parlay. I’d probably play the over 6 in this one as well, but I’m not pushing it. Just a thought on the game.

Second leg: Jets vs. Rangers, 7:00 ET

The second, and last part of this parlay is going to be a play on the Rangers. I know you’re probably reading this going “wow, two favorites, how square.” Fine, it is a decent assessment, but if you’ve read my work, I don’t do parlays often and I don’t do just favorites. Anyway, this is a good spot for the Rangers. I actually am more worried about the Jets pulling this out than I am about the Islanders. Both are good teams but the Jets lost in New Jersey last night so the Rangers have a bit more rest. Now, the biggest concern is that the Rangers haven’t been home for multiple games. They are coming home off of a road trip and this is their third game in the past four nights which can also make teams exhausted. I like both goalies and the teams are actually fairly evenly matched. The Jets did win the first game of this series, but they’ve lost their past two games and I don’t think their offense is looking great lately. The Rangers lost in OT to Calgary the other night and are teetering towards going on a losing streak, but I think they right the ship. I’d never take them at -175 by themselves, but as part of this I like it.

The parlay tonight is taking the two home teams – the Penguins and the Rangers and playing their moneylines. This comes out at a +158 payout. To me they both have a good chance to win and now I’m getting a better line for two outcomes that I expect. This isn’t a long shot it is a calculated decision. Good luck if you follow!

