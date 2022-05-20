A Doug Gottlieb vs. Nick Wright War Erupts As NIL, Race Emotions Boil Over

Friday morning we had ourselves an old-fashioned war of words between Fox Sports Radio talker Doug Gottlieb and FS1 talker Nick Wright over the world of college athletics and athletes making some spending money via the name, image and likeness legislation that has everyone fired up.

In one corner, we have Wright siding with the athletes who want to get paid vs. Doug who is Team Scholarship. Look, I’m pro-chaos, so I’ve been a huge fan of NIL and the money that’s been thrown around over the last 8-10 months. It’s been incredibly fun to see the bag men step out from behind car dealerships or men’s suit stores in Tuscaloosa and just give these athletes trucks and cash for social media likes. Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher was incredible. Arch Manning is figuring out who will be the top bidder for his college services.

There’s never been a better time to be pro-college football chaos than right now.

And thanks to Nick Wright taking a racial stand by saying “a majority white administrative state has been stealing money from a majority black player pool” you have FIREWORKS!

Doug was instantly TRIGGERED!

Oh hell yeah, it’s ON!

Race, college athletes, BIG MONEY, blue checkmarks, hundreds of thousands of followers, people jerking around on their phones at work on a Friday. This is how you do a social media war.

Gottlieb just comes flying off the top rope to grab Nick Wright by his flowing hair and we have a Twitter street fight that typically includes Clay Travis vs. a variety of people like Keith Olbermann or Stan Van Gundy.

Not this time.

Pick a fighter. Pick a side. Let’s get it on!

This is far and away the most ridiculous fake racism take out there. For year colleges and universities have provided educational opportunities for student athletes that have given more scholarships than any program outside of the GI Bill. https://t.co/HE6R3lMnJ2 — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 20, 2022

The sad part is this push to pay SAs before they have even played a game,taken a class or assimilated to a school sets them up for failure in their post sports career. If you have been given before you earn, where is the motivation when you get to the real world? — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 20, 2022

Fake racism is almost as bad as real racism. “White administration” is comical. You know most educators don’t make much, administrators as well. Just a bad fake racism take. Do better. — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 20, 2022

Your tweet doesn’t address what I’m talking about in that clip. But since you said my take was the “most ridiculous fake racism” take out there, that implies you have a mental list of the other “fake racism” takes.



Care to share them? I’d love to hear what the others are. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 20, 2022

In sports.. 1- racism decides NFL QB decisions/treatment is probably the worst, but it did previously exist 40 years ago, so at least there is historical accuracies even if they no longer exist. 2- white people are “stole” from black athletes because they were on scholarship — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 20, 2022