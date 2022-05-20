A Doug Gottlieb vs. Nick Wright War Erupts As NIL, Race Emotions Boil Over

Friday morning we had ourselves an old-fashioned war of words between Fox Sports Radio talker Doug Gottlieb and FS1 talker Nick Wright over the world of college athletics and athletes making some spending money via the name, image and likeness legislation that has everyone fired up.
In one corner, we have Wright siding with the athletes who want to get paid vs. Doug who is Team Scholarship. Look, I’m pro-chaos, so I’ve been a huge fan of NIL and the money that’s been thrown around over the last 8-10 months. It’s been incredibly fun to see the bag men step out from behind car dealerships or men’s suit stores in Tuscaloosa and just give these athletes trucks and cash for social media likes. Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher was incredible. Arch Manning is figuring out who will be the top bidder for his college services.
There’s never been a better time to be pro-college football chaos than right now.
And thanks to Nick Wright taking a racial stand by saying “a majority white administrative state has been stealing money from a majority black player pool” you have FIREWORKS!
Doug was instantly TRIGGERED!
Oh hell yeah, it’s ON!
Race, college athletes, BIG MONEY, blue checkmarks, hundreds of thousands of followers, people jerking around on their phones at work on a Friday. This is how you do a social media war.
Gottlieb just comes flying off the top rope to grab Nick Wright by his flowing hair and we have a Twitter street fight that typically includes Clay Travis vs. a variety of people like Keith Olbermann or Stan Van Gundy.
Not this time.
Pick a fighter. Pick a side. Let’s get it on!
The sad part is this push to pay SAs before they have even played a game,taken a class or assimilated to a school sets them up for failure in their post sports career. If you have been given before you earn, where is the motivation when you get to the real world?— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 20, 2022
