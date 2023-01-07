A Dad Changed His Gender So He Could Get Custody Of His Children

Anyone who is a parent knows that you would do anything to protect your children.

One father from Ecuador has proven that by taking the step of actually legally changing his gender, so that he could retain custody of his children.

Yes, 47-year-old Rene Salinas Ramos has now changed his gender to a female, despite that he still identifies as a male in his everyday life.

His reasoning?

The local justice system typically favors the mothers in custody cases.

So, Ramos is playing the system.

Rene Ramos is now legally a female although he still identifies as a man, in a bid to try and receive custody of his children. (Jam Press)

RAMOS BELIEVES HE WILL HAVE A LEGAL ADVANTAGE

Ramos is now taking advantage of Ecuador’s new change-of-gender laws and has legally identified himself as a female in order to try and persuade the courts to grant him custody of his two children.

“The laws say that the one who has the right is the woman. As of this moment, I am female. Now I’m also a mom, that’s how I consider myself,” Ramos told reporters last week.

Ramos alleges the the actual mother of his children is abusive to them and he is trying to rescue them from her. He says that he hasn’t been able to see his daughters in five months.

Ciudadano ecuatoriano cambió su género a femenino para luchar por la custodia de sus hijas. “Mi actuar no es contra nadie en particular, sino contra el sistema”, dijo Rene Salinas, quien renunció a su género masculino en el Registro Civil de Cuenca.

It’s a unique predicament that Ramos, who is believed to be the first person to take advantage of Ecuador’s change-of-gender laws in order to obtain custody of one’s children, finds himself in.

Essentially Ramos is arguing that he is being punished for being born a man. And because of that – he may lose his children.

“Being a father in this country, Ecuador, is punished and I’m only seen as a provider,” Ramos told local reporters. “What I have been looking for is to give the love and protection that a mother can give her children.”

RAMOS IS DOING ANYTHING HE CAN TO HELP HIS CHILDREN

However now he is facing criticism from various activist groups that are upset that he took advantage of the law. They argue that he did not use the law the way that it was originally intended.

The Ecuadorian Federation of LGBTI Organizations released a statement condemning Ramos for misusing the law, branding his move as “outlandish.” One activist said that Ramos’ quest for custody of his children is a ‘private matter,’ that ‘isn’t in the spirit of the law.’

Rather than focus on the well being of the children, they are instead arguing that Ramos is essentially mocking the new gender laws.

Ramos responded to such criticism by saying, “I am very sure of my sexuality. What I have sought is that I want to be a mother, so that I can also give the love and protection of a mother.”

For now, Ramos says that the children have to remain with their mother until the custody battle plays out.