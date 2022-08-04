A Clear Choice in Twins vs. Blue Jays

Toronto and Minnesota might be on a path to the playoffs this season and we get a playoff pitching matchup tonight with Alek Manoah and Sonny Gray. Toronto is coming off of a tough matchup with the Rays. The Twins just finished a matchup with the Tigers, and are waiting to host the Blue Jays.

Alek Manoah is having a great season so far. He is coming in with a stellar 2.37 road ERA through 10 games. The good news for him, and for us, is that there is no real drastic drop-off on in any splits. He has a mid-to-low-two ERA for everything. One area of concern for me, though is his ERA by month has increased every month since April. It is still quite acceptable at 3.45 ERA in July, though.

I personally thought Sonny Gray might be done with being a front-of-the-line starter, but he is definitely proving me wrong this year. I think any playoff team would be happy to have him as their second or third starter. (Not that this matters right now, but he might have to be the first starter for the Twins.) He has been worse at home than he has on the road, and in July he has a 5.92 ERA. This is not setting up to be a great game for him, unfortunately.

Although the Blue Jays have disappointed me in many ways this season, I’ll take another shot on them as they have the better pitcher and I think the better team.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024