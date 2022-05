A high school record for fastest mile has been broken for the first time since 1964. Gary Martin, a senior at Archbishop Wood High School, officially ran a sub 4 minute mile, and OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow break it down with the addition of some funny anecdotes.

