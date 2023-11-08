A +330 Sprinkle In Clash Of The Kings And Knights

Videos by OutKick

Kings vs. Golden Knights, 10:00 ET

Proud to boast that we had yet another win on the ice last night and I am looking for another today to give us. There may not be as many games, but I think I have one sniffed out for us. And, let me tell you, this is a potential preview of the Western Conference Finals—a game between two of the best teams in the NHL, the Kings and the Golden Knights.

The Kings are off to a great start, specifically on the road. For the season, they sit with a 7-2-2 record but are a stellar 6-0-0 away from their home ice. They are a well-balanced squad that is on a three-game winning streak and looking to make a statement against the best team in the league and defending Stanley Cup Champions. This is the second time the teams have faced each other already this season with the Golden Knights winning that game in a shootout in Los Angeles. The Kings are an offensive threat any time they are on the ice with a 4.27 goals per game average. They are also no slouch on defense, allowing fewer than three goals per game. With a few days off before this game, I expect them to start their best goalie, Cam Talbot. He has started eight games and appeared in nine. He has allowed just 19 goals this year and has been really good in his past three starts. In those three games, he has allowed just three goals total and is coming off of a shutout victory over the Flyers. He did start the game against the Golden Knights when the Kings lost but he still stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

Tonight is a battle of two of the best teams in the NHL. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

If the Kings are off to a great start, the Golden Knights are off to a ridiculous start. They are sitting at 11-1-1 on the season and coming off their first loss of the season. Let me share that in a different way. They were undefeated for their first 12 games after winning the Stanley Cup Championship last year and just lost for the first time a few days ago. It hasn’t been a flawless start, of course, some games have gone to a shootout, and they obviously had the “loss” in overtime, which is where the tie comes from. That game was almost inexcusable considering it was to the Blackhawks, one of the worst teams in the league last year. Tonight, I am expecting their keeper to be Adin Hill. They’ve been alternating goalies and Logan Thompson started the last game. Hill has four starts under his belt this season and ranks in the top-10 of every main statistical category for goalies. He was not in net for the first game against the Kings. He has allowed three or more goals only twice in the seven starts. I think he can be ready for the Kings attack – he stopped 41 shots in his last game, a shutout of the Avalanche.

We know both of these teams can play very well, and both are offensive threats in every game. Tonight is probably an over, but I like the way both goalies are playing so I won’t touch the total. I could just as well be an under if both goalies remain hot. I’m going to take a sprinkle on the Draw after 60 minutes, meaning it goes to overtime at +330. For the winner of the game though, it is hard to not trust the Golden Knights here and I’ll play that as well.

