Steph Curry Is the Best Player in the NBA Right Now: Dakich Deep Thoughts

NBA Basketball is the one sport where the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) can never be agreed on. There are different athletes, different systems, totally different styles of play, etc. For me, the best in my lifetime have been Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan. I didn’t see Wilt, Oscar, Russell, or Cousy in their primes, so it’s Abdul-Jabbar and Jordan for me.

Watching damn near every game of this year’s NBA playoffs has led me to one conclusion …

The current greatest NBA player is Steph Curry.

Don’t @ me with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or any others. The one I’d want to start a team with is Curry. Period.

Curry is to the NBA what Derek Jeter was to the Yankees. A no b****** winner with absolutely no baggage. A very rare find in any sport. Hell, we currently have moronic NBA ANNOUNCERS with more baggage than Curry.

Like Jeter, Curry has not made any public mistakes in a world where a misunderstood word can get you dubbed as some sort of “ist” or “phobe,” Racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobe, homophobe, and transphobe are all thrown around at the slightest move off of the little liberal script.

Curry stays above it all. A great husband, a loving father, and a devoted son, the dude really is too good to be true. This all would matter to me were I an owner and forced to pay hundreds of millions to my employees.

By all accounts and results, Curry is a workaholic and a fantastic teammate. Again, if I’m forking out a quarter of a billion, this would matter.

On the court is where it matters most. Just watch a Golden State Warriors game.

Every night who is the best player? Curry

Who’s the best, most vocal leader? Curry

Who’s the best in the clutch? Curry

Who’s the most respected? Curry

Finally, who’s having the most fun? Curry

Give me that all day, every day.

No sulking, no b*******, no whining, just a guy that looks normal doing incredibly abnormal things.

Curry has appeared in six of the last eight NBA Finals, the leader of a Golden State team that stacks up against any modern day NBA “dynasty.” And they stack up because Steph Curry is the best in the game.

Don’t @ Me