It’ll Be Ugly, But It’ll Be High Scoring

Broncos vs. Bears, 1:00 ET

After three weeks did either fan base think that this is what they would get going into Week 4? What is going on with these two franchises? The Denver Broncos were relevant not too long ago, but since Peyton Manning left, very little stability has been under center. The Bears are one of the most hyped franchises in the NFL, but have had basically one good team since winning the Super Bowl almost 40 years ago… one that the fine Chicago folks still bring up. Well, today one of them gets in the win column, and I’m here to help you with getting a win in the game. (Wouldn’t it be funny if they tied?)

The Broncos took Russell Wilson off the Seahawks last year. The season was a disaster. The Broncos got Sean Payton out of retirement, or temporary leave, or whatever you want to call it. This season is a disaster to start. In three games, they’ve allowed 122 points (sure, 70 came in one game). They’ve lost two home games. Both of them were one score games, but you need to win those in order to keep momentum. In this regard, they have no momentum at all. The fact that they allowed the Dolphins to do whatever they want to has to have the Bears inept offense licking their chops thinking it is their turn. This game will be a matter of pride for the Broncos defense. I think as professionals they are going to try and make a statement against the Bears and show that last week was a fluke. Still, the offense is going to have to make some progress as well. Wilson has been just okay to start the year and the running game hasn’t been anything that you should be impressed by. The Bears defense isn’t any sort of menace, but they should be good enough to at least stop the Broncos.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after a loss to the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If anyone truly thought the Bears were going to take a big step forward this year, I kind of feel sorry for you. I know what it is like to love a team and have them continuously break your heart. Here’s where you sit as a Bears fan: You have arguably the best wide receiver corps you’ve ever had. You have a decent enough backfield. You have a cost-controlled, young quarterback. What I didn’t share is the defense isn’t what it once was, and the quarterback is really a running back that occasionally throws interceptions. On the season, their leading rusher is… Justin Fields. He has also thrown for three touchdowns and four interceptions. In a bit of a hot mic moment, DJ Moore, his number one receiver seemingly was complaining that he’s not getting the ball. Watching Fields is showing he can’t read defenses and find the right receiver at the right time. Maybe it is because he is scared for his life with his offensive line, but whatever the case, he’s not making progress. The Broncos should be a team he can improve against.

This is one of those games that I don’t think either team deserves to win, but the game is put on the calendar so it makes it less likely that teams will go winless for the season. I say that in jest, but what have either of these squads shown you that makes you think they will win. I actually lean toward the Broncos winning because of the beating they took last week, but my thought here is the total is a bit low. The Bears should be able to move the ball against Denver, even if they are extra motivated. Wilson should also be able to get points on the board for his team against a soft Bears defense. Take the over.

