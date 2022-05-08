82-Year-Old Golfer Defies Odds, Makes Two Holes-In-One

Imagine playing golf for over 50 years and never making a hole-in-one.

Well, 82-year-old Tom Peek — who had never made the shot before Wednesday — can now say he’s made two.

“I’ve been playing off and on for 50 years, and got several close within a foot or so,” Peek said. “Nothing ever dropped in until [Wednesday]. It seems like they all wanted to fall in. It was fun.”

Photo courtesy of Tom Peek/Naples Daily News.

Golf Week reports that Peek was at the Royal Palm Golf Club on Wednesday when he made an ace on the 91-yard No. 5 and followed that up three holes later with one on No. 8 from 112 yards using a 7-iron for both.

“Don’t ask me about the rest of the game because I’m not sure I remember very much,” Peek told the outlet.

“I just made a clean stroke on it,” he said. “We really couldn’t see the cup itself because the green has a little bit of an undulation about three-quarters of the way. I saw the ball hit and roll toward the flagstick but really couldn’t see it go in the hole. One of the other guys said ‘I think that hit the flagstick.’”

While Peek didn’t pick up the game until his late 20s, when the second lieutenant in the Air Force, the outlet reports he was playing a two-best-ball-net game that day with playing partners Bob Fitch and Bob Furey, both of whom he knew, and Jon Parrillo, who he had never played with before.

Peek got a stroke via his handicap on the hole. One of the others made a birdie, so their total for the hole with their handicap was a 2. According to Golf Digest, what Peek accomplished was something with the odds of 67 million to one.

Cover art courtesy of Tom Peek/Naples Daily News.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

