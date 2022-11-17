’80 For Brady’ Might Be The Most Ridiculous Football Movie Ever Made

Did the world really need a football movie — “80 for Brady” — featuring Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field where the ladies go on a road trip to see Tom Brady play in a Super Bowl?

Your grandma is in for a treat in February just before the Super Bowl when this crew of Hollywood royalty embark on a jersey-chasing journey to grab Gronk’s butt and attempt to get in Tom Brady’s tight football pants.

“80 for Brady” includes Hollywood elites Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn in a jersey-chasing knee-slapper that your mom, girlfriend and grandma will enjoy on February 3. / Paramount Pictures

This movie is so ridiculous that there’s a scene where Gronk ends up in a locker room flirting with 84-year-old Jane Fonda who appears DTF. Go ahead and Google those letters if you don’t get the lingo, old timer.

The movie, which is based loosely on the true story of four ladies who traveled to Super Bowl LI in Houston to see Tommy play, hits theaters on February 3.

“So big,” Fonda tells Gronk in the locker room as she sizes up the legendary tight end.

“Thank you,” Gronk says, in an exchange that should help him land some sort of Oscar.

The rest of the trailer is just as insane. We get a teaser where Jane Fonda is roofied and thinks she’s looking at a table full of Guy Fieris playing poker.

Your grandmothers — and moms — are going to love this movie. In fact, this might end up being the very first sports movie your mom, wife, or grandmother wants to see that you beg not to see.

“It has been so cool to see this film come together,” Brady’s social media team wrote Thursday on Instagram.

“To everyone who has helped us get here, THANK YOU. This is an incredible story, led by four amazing women, and we’re so excited to share our trailer. 45 in football years is only like 6.5 in dog years. I’m just getting started! February 3, 2023! LFG!”

There’s a good chance you’ve already seen a movie with this plot line. / Paramount Pictures

While Brady has been complimentary to Brady, Jane Fonda has reciprocated.

“He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?” the thirsty soon-to-be 85-year old Fonda told PEOPLE.

Now it’s up to the ladies to get their crews together to go see this movie. Us guys will be in the man cave suckin’ down beers and figuring out our Super Bowl prop bets and squares sheets.

Enjoy, ladies.