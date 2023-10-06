77-Year-Old Florida Man Is Facing Prison Time After He Stockpiled Erectile Dysfunction Medication & Planned To Sell It

Videos by OutKick

A 77-year-old Florida man is facing a year in prison after he allegedly stockpiled more than $1,800 worth of erectile dysfunction medication. His plan, according to authorities, was to redistribute the drugs.

Reginald “Reggie” Kincer has been accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of stockpiling $1,800 worth of off-brand erectile dysfunction pills in his home. Pills they say he received “without a prescription from a licensed doctor.”

They also claim the senior citizen planned to “redistribute the drugs in and outside of the state.”

Kincer, who calls The Villages, one of the largest retirement communities in the country, home is well-known to his neighbors.

Florida man accused of stockpiling erectile dysfunction medication (Image Credit: FOX News)

He was not only featured in the 2020 documentary, Some Kind Of Heaven, about some of the unconventional residents of the retirement community, but he’s become known to his neighbors as a pharmacist of sorts.

One resident told local reporters that they, “Consider him to be the neighborhood pharmacist.”

In the documentary Kincer’s wife talks about how he’s become more unique over the years as he shows off his training which includes drug use.

“My whole training is about ending my life with a smile on my face,” he says in a clip from the documentary before snorting an unknown substance out of the palm of his hand.

“Everybody knows they’re on the verge of death. People are still just ignoring it, and, so, I really like stimulating myself with drugs. They get me to a spiritual place really quick.”

Come On Florida Let This Man Live Out His Days In Peace

Kincer’s plan to live out his days with a smile on his face has caused him to have several run-ins with the law over the last few years.

In 2018, he was arrested after police found marijuana and cocaine on him. He skipped the court date and was back in handcuffs a couple of months later.

Then in 2020, Kincer was charged with trafficking in phenethylamines and possession of MDMA, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana. Those charges stemmed from a 2018 Homeland Security raid on his home.

He was sentenced to three years of probation, community service, and a drug treatment program after he pleaded guilty. His erectile dysfunction issues are also from back in 2018.

It’s not clear as to what took almost five years to pass before he was charged. It’s also not known if this case is connected to the previous raid or not.

What is clear is that Kincer is doing everything in his power to enjoy his final years. Despite facing a year in prison and a $10,000 fine, he’s probably smiling from ear to ear somewhere enjoying all that Florida has to offer.

The only crime here would be for this senior citizen, who is living it up on his way out, to spend any time behind bars.