77 Square Feet, No Bathroom – This NYC Apartment Costs $2,300 A Month

New York City isn’t sustainable.

You don’t have to believe me – just look at the video evidence.

A new viral TikTok video shows a 77-square foot apartment that has NO bathroom. And it will cost you a perfectly not outrageous $2,350 a month!

TikToker “omerlabock” has gone viral multiple times after going around NYC showing off the ridiculous and absurd prices of living spaces.

In the video, he mentions how the 77-square foot Manhattan apartment doesn’t have a bathroom. Instead, one will have to share a common bathroom in the hallway with four random other units. The apartment was originally listed right under $2,000 back in December, but apparently whoever originally rented it was like “the hell with this,” and bounced just a few months later.

A NYC apartment is going viral for its small square footage and ridiculous price. (TikTok: OmerLabock)

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST SHOULD NOT BE FOR APARTMENTS

I mean, there is zero way that NYC can be a legitimate landing spot for the next generation with prices like that.

The problem is, those who can afford that ridiculous rip-off a price are not going to live there. They are not going to wake up in a room barely bigger than a jail cell.

And those that MAYBE would are most likely just out of college and willing to bum it for a bit but they can’t afford dropping over two grand on just rent. When you add ridiculous Uber prices – because the subways aren’t safe – the cost of food and literally everything else going up in price around them, can you really blame them?

UNSUSTAINABLE AND UNWANTED

Want to feel sick?

The average Manhattan apartment rental in New York City in April went to its highest price ever at $4,200 A MONTH.

I attended Fordham University in Manhattan. I graduated with a great degree – already had two internships underneath me and had a full time job in the broadcasting field. Afterwards, I lived in NYC and in surrounding areas like Hoboken, New Jersey. I wouldn’t have been able to do that today because there is ZERO way I would have been able to afford $2,300 a month in rent, let alone $4,200. Even today I wouldn’t be able to drop 4,200 x 12 months plus taxes and bills. That’s over $60,000 alone just to have a decent place to sleep!

The bottom line is, when you combine asinine and absurd living costs with an overall feeling that Manhattan is turning into a cesspool of filth and crime, why would anyone want to deal with that? Oh, and let’s not forget rising taxes on everything.

And politicians still wonder why residents are leaving places like NYC, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles still. Maybe they need to go back to college.