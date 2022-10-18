76ers Upsets Boston On NBA Opening Night

The Philadelphia 76ers head to the TD Garden Tuesday to play the Boston Celtics in the first of a primetime doubleheader on NBA’s opening night. This is a simple “power ratings play” for me.

Philly is my highest-power-ranked team in the East and Boston is 4th. The Celtics get a boost because the game is in Boston but the Sixers have too many edges in their favor to ignore.

Moneyline: 76ers (+110) , Celtics (-130)

, Celtics (-130) Against the spread (ATS): 76ers +2 (-110) , Celtics -2 (-110)

, Celtics -2 (-110) Total (O/U) — 216 — O: -115, U: -105

Since it’s opening night, this is a max motivation spot for both teams but the Sixers are healthier. Boston is missing defensive frontcourt anchor, C Robert Williams III, and newly signed SF Danilo Gallinari.

Joel Embiid is the 2nd-favorite to win the NBA MVP entering the season and will dominate the Celtics inside. Also, I’m expecting a big regular season for Embiid and James Harden.

When Embiid and Harden were on the floor together last season, the 76ers had a +15.8 adjusted net rating, per CleaningTheGlass.com. This ranked in the 99th percentile of all 5-man lineups.

Philly got deeper in the offseason by acquiring forwards Montrezl Harrell and P.J. Tucker and combo guard De’Anthony Melton. The Sixers scored the 3rd-fewest bench points in the NBA last year.

Boston didn’t get much from its bench either last season; the Celtics were 26th in bench points per game. They tried to address this need by signing Gallinari but he suffered a season-ending injury in the offseason.

Celtics struggle in the ‘clutch’

Boston was 13-22 straight up (SU) in “clutch” time with the 26th-ranked net rating last season. Whereas Philly was 24-21 SU in the “clutch” with the 10th-best net rating. “Clutch” is defined by games within a 5-point margin inside of five minutes to play.

The Celtics have a tough time winning tight games because they don’t have a true point guard. Boston wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play iso-ball and settle for long, contested 2-pointers.

The 76ers were more efficient in the “clutch” because Embiid overpowers opponents down the stretch. Philly’s “clutch” numbers should improve with Harden running the show.

Oddsmakers are projecting a coin-flip game and I trust the Sixers more than the Celtics to win a close one especially since Philly is 8-3 SU and 9-2 ATS vs. Boston since 2019.

BET: 76ers +2 (-110), all the way down to +1.5

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 12:30 a.m. ET.

