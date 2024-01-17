76ers Owner David Adelman Offers Reward To Find Person Who Drew Swastika On Holocaust Memorial

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner David Adelman has had enough with the blatant antisemitism that is growing across the country with little repercussions.

On Monday, Adelman tweeted out that he would be offering a cash reward to catch the vandal who drew a swastika on the Philadelphia Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Plaza and Memorial over the weekend. Adelman included two photos of the suspect and police have deemed it a hate crime and are investigating.

Unconditional compassion is a core tenant in my life so I am compelled to take action following the antisemitic vandalism that defaced the @PhillyHolocaust Memorial Plaza on Sunday. I have spent the last two decades championing the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Plaza and… pic.twitter.com/ZAn2oU3SEh — David Adelman (@david_adelman) January 16, 2024

ADELMAN SAYS ANTISEMITISM IS GETTING OUT OF HAND

In his tweet, Adelman says that the Memorial was actually named after his grandfather who survived the Holocaust.

“I have spent the last two decades championing the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Plaza and Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation’s mission of educating people on the atrocities of the past, while working toward a future of tolerance and enlightenment. To know that a plaza, that was named for my grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, was vandalized with such hate, proves just how much these types of memorials and educational opportunities are needed and the compassion still lacking in our communities,” Adelman wrote.

Adelman absolutely nailed the part about education.

All one has to do is look at what is happening across college campuses to see how much things have gotten out of hand. In America’s ‘most prestigious’ universities you now have Jewish students being targeted with some even suing places like Harvard for discrimination and not protecting them. In another example, a New York high school teacher had to run and hide in a closet as a mob of students chased her down because she posted a pro-Israeli message on her personal Facebook page. The NYPD had to intervene to stop them from attacking her.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, a new poll showed that TWENTY PERFCENT of young Americans support Osama Bin Laden.

An anti-Semitic vandal drew a swastika on the Philadelphia Holocaust Memorial over the weekend. (FoxNews)

COPS CATEGORIZING IT AS A HATE CRIME

It’s acts like this which are precisely why Adelman is stepping up and offering the cash reward for the Holocaust Memorial vandal. The cops are bogged down with weekly anti-Semitic protests in big cities across the country. Adelman wants this person caught and is taking things into his own hands with the help of the good people from the City of Brotherly Love.

“This is heartbreakingly one of many acts of antisemitism that is part of a staggering spike in anti-Jewish hatred in Philadelphia and across the country. These types of acts are dangerous and will not be tolerated so I am partnering with @PhillyTipLine to offer a reward to anyone that has information that will help us identify the vandal and hold them accountable for their actions,” he wrote.

For the first time in two decades, Philadelphia set a new record for anti-Jewish hate crime in 2023.