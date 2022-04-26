75% Of Kids Have COVID-19 Antibodies, Bulls G Zach LaVine Enters Health And Safety Protocols

New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that 75% of children and teenagers have antibodies from past COVID-19 infections.

That’s up a considerable amount from the rate in December, which was 45%. Among all age groups, three out of every five people in the U.S. are found to have antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection.

The CDC told reporters on a call Tuesday that the study didn’t indicate whether those with antibodies had high enough protection against reinfection and severe illness.

“Those who have detectable antibody from prior infection, we still continue to encourage them to get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, via CNBC. “We don’t know when that infection was. We don’t know whether that protection has waned. We don’t know as much about that level of protection than we do about the protection we get from both vaccines and boosters.”

Even in the 90% decline of infections and hospitalizations since the height of the Omicron wave in January, COVID-19 has continued to impact the NBA.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine has now entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and is OUT for Chicago’s Game 5 matchup with the Bucks in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday. With the Bulls down 3-1 in the series, LaVine’s arrival on the NBA’s COVID list might be the death knell to Chicago’s chances at pulling off a comeback.

After averaging 24.4 PPG on 47.6% from the field during the regular-season, LaVine has averaged 19.3 PPG on 42.9% shooting during the series against Milwaukee.

Here’s what OutKick founder Clay Travis said about the topic: