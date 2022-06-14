7-Time Champion Serena Williams Will Play Wimbledon As A Wildcard

Serena Williams posted on Instagram that she will be playing at Wimbledon, looking for her 8th Wimbledon title and in search of her 24th Grand Slam win. SW 19 is a common term used in tennis circles for centre court at the All England Club in London.

Serena has not played in a tournament since injuring her right leg in the first round of last year’s Wimbledon event. She continues to chase the all-time leader in Grand Slam tennis titles, Australian Margaret Court who won 24 Singles Titles from 1962-73. In Court’s career, she won 64 Grand slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, also a record that still stands today.

Serena has also accepted a wildcard invitation at the Eastbourne for the doubles event. Eastbourne is the lead up tournament to Wimbledon and it also features grass surfaces.

Serena has spent the last year being a mom to her four-year-old daughter Alexis. Her last Major win was at the Australian Open in 2017, when she was 2 two months’ pregnant with her daughter. She beat her sister Venus in that event.

21 year old Iga Swiatek wins the 2022 French Open

This year at Wimbledon, Serena will most likely run into a red-hot Iga Swiatek, who recently won her first major at the French Open. The win was her 35th consecutive match win in a tournament. Swiatek withdrew from the German Open this week with a shoulder injury, but claims she just needs rest to be ready for Wimbledon.