7-Eleven Declares Monday ‘National Slurpee Day’

Monday is not only 7-11, it’s also “National Slurpee Day.” For those who celebrate, drink it up, enjoy, and make sure to mix and match flavors as to not offend any flavors!

Not to be confused with the equally delicious Big Gulp (Welp, see ya later!), Slurpee’s were made famous by 7-Eleven convenient stores. It’s a carbonated slushee that comes in a variety of flavors and is most often consumed by kids, stoners and soon-to-be diabetics.

And today they’re free to Speedy Rewards members, thanks to 7-Eleven.

HAPPY SLURPEE DAYYYYY! — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) July 11, 2022

“Over the years, 7-Eleven has celebrated the momentous occasion in some pretty stand-out ways,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing officer said via press release. “20 years later, the over-the-top birthday tradition continues as the brand puts a bow on its biggest Slurpee Day yet, celebrating for the first time across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.”

Just scan your 7REWARDS app if you’re an existing member or signup to be one and you’ll be slurping a Slurpee sans cost. You’ll also receive an exclusive Slurpee Day cup, which can be refilled for just $1.

In addition to an on-the-house Slurpee, 7-Eleven is celebrating the all-inclusive holiday by offering food deals that include $1 specials on gas station favorites such as hot dogs and pizza slices.

Diet be damned!

But wait, there’s more! You won’t have to settle for the normal abundance of Slurpee flavors today. In celebration of NSD, 7-Eleven is breaking out a new flavor that can be snatched up while you canvas the convenient store aisles for Funyuns, Trojans, Twisted Tea, Bubblicious and Marlboro Reds – in no particular order.

“To celebrate Slurpee Day, participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will feature a limited-time-only mystery Slurpee drink flavor called ‘What the Fanta,’ but every Slurpee drink flavor is available for customers’ enjoyment,” the company said in a statement.

Happy holidays. Please drink responsibly.

