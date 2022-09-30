6-Point NFL Week 4 Teaser: Broncos, Rams Up

Alright, alright. I bounced back in Week 3 with my first “teaser” win of the season as the Green Bay Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outright as did the Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers. I didn’t even need the additional 6 points to win Week 3’s “teaser”.

“Teasers”: Add six points to at least two sides or totals. Both have to win for the bet to cash. The best way to bet these are “advantage teasers”. Which you get when teasing teams through key numbers of 3 or 7.

In Week 4, I’m running it back with the Denver Broncos and fading the Niners again. Denver visits the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams head to San Francisco for Monday Night Football.

Teaser Leg #1: Broncos +8.5 at Raiders

(Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Both teams have been disappointing to start the year but one has a winning record (Broncos are 2-1) and the other is winless (Raiders are 0-3).

It feels like the Denver coaching scrutiny is worse because the Broncos epically choked in Week 1 on Monday Night Football at the Seattle Seahawks. If Denver won that game, and it should have, the Broncos would be undefeated.

The betting splits for Broncos-Raiders support this point. Nearly 80% of the cash at DraftKings Sportsbook is on Denver’s spread, per VSIN. And what exactly has the public seen from Las Vegas?

The Raiders are 0-3 against the spread (ATS) this season, 0-2 overall and ATS in both games as a favorite. Also, Vegas first-year head coach Josh McDaniel has already been called into the boss’s office.

Lastly, these teams are destined to play in a 1-score game. All six of their combined games through the first three weeks have been decided by less than one-score. The Raiders played in nine one-score games last season and the Broncos played in six.

Leg #2: Rams +8 at 49ers

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Three of the previous four Rams-49ers meetings had 3-point margins. The absence of 49ers LT Trent Williams looms large enough to prevent San Francisco from covering the teased-up spread.

Williams is one of the best tackles of his generation and the 49ers’ offensive line lost three starters from last year’s team this offseason.

ESPN grades San Francisco’s pass- and run-blocking win rates below-average. L.A.’s pass rush will always be a threat as long as Rams all-world DT Aaron Donald is in his prime.

Finally, the Rams are 10-5 ATS as underdogs on 6-point teasers since head coach Sean McVay took over in 2017. L.A. is 3-1 ATS as underdogs on 6-point teasers in division games over that span as well.

Go to DraftKings Sportsbook and “TEASE” the DENVER BRONCOS +8.5 with the LOS ANGELES RAMS +8 (-120) in their Week 4 matchups.

Odds from DraftKings Sportbook as of Friday, Sept. 30 at 3:20 p.m. ET

