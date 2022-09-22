6-Point NFL Week 3 Teaser: Packers, Broncos UP

The “teaser” play has cost me money in the first two weeks of the NFL season (0-2). Nonetheless, I love teasers and will make money betting them this season.

“Teasers”: Add six points to at least two sides or totals. Both have to win for the bet to cash. The best way to bet these are called “advantage teasers”. Which you get when teasing teams through key numbers of 3 or 7.

My teaser in Week 3 is the GREEN BAY PACKERS +7.5 visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plus the DENVER BRONCOS +7.5 hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Notice below that the juice/vig on a two-team teaser is -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers +7.5 at Buccaneers

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The bottom line is the current version of the Bucs isn’t 7.5 points better than the Packers. Not even in Tampa, because the Bucs are banged-up.

Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones and RT Donovan Smith didn’t practice Wednesday. All three missed Tampa’s Week 2 game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa WR Mike Evans is suspended in Week 3 for getting into a fight in the Bucs-Saints game. Bucs should be without three starting offensive linemen, the tight end G.O.A.T. and their top-two wide receivers from last year’s squad.

Also, Green Bay has a strong game with the two-headed monster featuring RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and Tampa’s run defense looked shaky last week.

The Saints gained 102 rushing yards on 20 carries vs. the Bucs in Week 2 without Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara. Tampa could also be missing elite run-stopping DT Akeem Hicks who also missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury.

Regardless of who Aaron Rodgers has at wide, Rodgers will find open receivers if Green Bay’s ground game is efficient. The Packers trampled the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in the first two weeks of the season and rank third in yards per rush.

49ers at Broncos +7.5

Broncos’ Russell Wilson in Empower Field At Mile High in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Everyone is down on the Broncos and rightfully so. Their new head coach shit his pants epically on Monday Night Football in Week 1 and Denver’s offense is 0-for-6 in red zone trips this season.

But, there’s been too big of a line move in 49ers-Broncos to pass on Denver as a teaser leg. San Francisco has been steamed from 2.5-point road underdogs up to the current number.

And Denver’s season is over if it falls to 0-3 while playing in the toughest division in the NFL. The good news for the Broncos is first-year QB Russell Wilson “cooks” vs. the 49ers historically.

Wilson is obviously familiar with the 49ers from his days as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Since 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was hired in 2017, Wilson is 8-2 overall vs. San Francisco including four consecutive victories.

Finally, Denver has been better at the line of scrimmage than San Francisco through two games and both share the Seahawks as a common opponent. In fact, the Broncos rank ahead of the 49ers in all four of ESPN’s linemen win rates (pass blocking, run blocking, pass rushing and run stopping).

Go to DraftKings Sportsbook and “TEASE” the GREEN BAY PACKERS +7.5 with the DENVER BRONCOS +7.5 (-120) in their Week 3 matchups.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Thursday, Sept. 22 at 2 a.m. ET.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

