56-Year-Old Cougar Only Dates Guys In Their 20s Because Older Men Can’t Keep Up

Videos by OutKick

Model and content creator Elaina St James is finished dating men her own age. The 56-year-old first developed an interest in much younger men four years ago.

At the time she had become fed up with older men and their inability to keep up with her. Now she dates men who are in their 20s and she has no plans whatsoever to go back.

56-year old model Elaina St James prefers younger men (Image Credit: Jam Press/@elainastjames)

Elaina’s most recent boyfriend she says is only 23-years-old, the youngest she’s ever dated. The cougar explained to Nude PR, “I will only date guys in their 20s.”

“I took my 23-year-old lover a few months ago,” she continued. “I have had lovers in the past who were younger than me but he is the youngest so far.”

So what is it about younger men, besides the fact that they can keep up with her? Well Elaina, who’s from Chicago, gets into that as well.

“I love his boyish good looks, sweet demeanor and vitality. He is so positive, laid-back, has a great body and a full head of hair,” she explained.

“Unlike older men, young men have great bodies, they are soft in some areas and really not in others.”

Consider that one of many shots fired at older men by Elaina. She’s definitely all in on younger men, but will she go beyond her current 33-year age gap?

The answer is yes, but not much further beyond that. She has rules and if you’re between 21 and 39, you still have a chance.

Elaina St James Isn’t Into Older Men And Their Health Problems

“I won’t date anyone who can’t legally drink alcohol in America, but I cannot image dating anyone over the age of 40 anymore because they become grumpy old men,” she said. “I often get called a MILF or a cougar, but I love it.”

That’s not all she loves. Elaina’s enjoying the fact that sexuality is part of her life in her 50s and the fact that she doesn’t have to deal with boring old men and all their health problems.

Elaina is done dating older men (Image Credit: Jam Press/@elainastjames)

“Old men have bad backs, erectile dysfunction, bad attitudes and lots of baggage. In the bedroom, it’s just the same thing over and over again, the same one position,” she said.

“Sex was either non-existent or a chore – there was no spontaneity or desire.”

That’s the furthest thing from what Elaina experiences with the younger men. They’re all in on hooking up with her.

“They love my cellulite and the fact that my boobs aren’t perky. It’s a paradise for them to explore an aged body.”

Well when you put it like that, who wouldn’t be looking forward to such an experience? Add that to the fact that the young guys aren’t worried about retirement or paying alimony and the fun is never-ending.

This Cougar Is Just Looking For Some Fun

Except for when the fun does inevitably come to an end. Nothing lasts forever and she’s not looking for a husband. This is all for fun.

“I’m not looking to marry these men, I don’t see this as long-term – it’s a good time for now,” Elaina admits. “But I am done with men my own age.”

I guess we’ll have to cross Leonardo DiCaprio’s name off her list. Although, he doesn’t seem to be into anyone close to his own age either, or over the age of 25 for that matter. To each their own I guess.

This model and content creator said goodbye to men over 40 for men in their 20s (Image Credit: Jam Press/@elainastjames)

(Image Credit: Jam Press/@elainastjames)