Introducing The $50 Million Tennessee House; Here’s What You Get For Your Money

Are you a mega-millionaire looking to relocate to Nashville from New York or Los Angeles. First of all, thanks for stopping by OutKick (ever thought about sponsoring the Best Damn Morning Column on the Planet?). Second of all, I think this $50 million Tennessee house might end your new home search.

Billed as the most expensive house to ever hit the Tennessee real estate market, this southwest Nashville five-bedroom, ten-bathroom, 19,000 sq. ft. behemoth screams money, formal living with hints of this place could get turnt up at any moment with a wild pool party with an all-you-can-drink margarita bar.

One minute you can be in the library doing a Zoom call where you have to act all presidential and the next minute you can throw a massive Instagram-esque pool bash unlike anything Nashville has seen before.

From the $50 million Tennessee house’s realtor:

One of the finest homes in the region designed by renowned New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian. This one-of-a-kind home is featured in their book, City & Country Residences. Quoting “Centered on colonnaded porches in front and back, the house may have an impressive presence, and the body language appears to be formal.

But the house that is scaled for entertaining and steeped in regional references offers a surprisingly comfortable, even relaxed environmental reality inside. The house that commands the landscape actually invites the outside in, easing the formality with a porous indoor-outdoor attitude.” Also included with this 59 acre, Belle Meade, estate is a separate 9-acre building site

We’re talking 12.3 miles from Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk. 4.2 miles to the nearest Whole Foods. 12 miles from 6th & Peabody where the OutKick360 show originates from.

In other words, this is the house for you if you’re loaded, plan to stay loaded, have some inheritance loadage coming down the road and you want to be in the heart of it all.

All that said, this place is a little light on bedrooms for full-blown wild Nashville house parties. That might be an issue if you throw a massive concert in the backyard. Keep in mind you’re getting 50 acres of property here so there will be plenty of parking spots available if you have the Rolling Stones stop by to play a summer concert series.

Mortgage: Approximately $271,000 a month if you put down 20%. That’s right, the interest rate is nearly 5%. You need big boy money to play ball with this one.