50 Cent Flames Biden For Going On Vacation With The World On The Brink

I did not expect 50 Cent to be our voice of reason in 2023, but here we are.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is calling out President Joe Biden for being on vacation — again — while the world burns.

Jackson posted a photo to his Instagram Sunday of Joe and First Lady Jill Biden lounging on Rehoboth Beach, Del.

“hey Joe get the fvck up, we in trouble man!” he wrote in the caption.

The Bidens are relaxing this weekend while war rages on in Ukraine and the Middle East and Congress is in chaos.

Some commenters pointed out that the Republicans’ inability to elect a new Speaker of the House is not Biden’s problem. And while that may be true, it doesn’t change the fact that the Commander in Chief spends an inordinate amount of time on vacation.

As of last month, Biden was still on pace to spend 40% of his presidency on personal overnight trips away from the White House. The president splits his vacation days secluded in one of his two Delaware homes, at Camp David in Maryland, or in the mansions of billionaire pals.

If the pattern continues, he’ll officially be America’s most idle president ever.

Even before Sleepy Joe became president, 50 Cent was not a fan.

In October 2020, the Grammy winner told his Instagram followers to vote for Trump when he saw a graphic of Biden’s tax plan on TV. But after taking heat from left-wing celebrities like Chelsea Handler and Jimmy Fallon, 50 backtracked on his support for Trump.

After seeing the state of things three years later, though, he might just be changing his mind again. Especially with Biden sleeping on the job.

Sure, lounging at a beach house every weekend might just be what wealthy 80-year-olds do. But most wealthy 80 year olds aren’t the leader of the free world.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.