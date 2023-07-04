Celebrate 4th Of July With American Patriots Who Fought For Freedom

Videos by OutKick

Today is the 4th of July, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the country and the men who fought for it.

There will be a lot of cold beers drank today, great food consumed, time spent with family and friends and, hopefully, plenty of time spent honoring the red, white and blue.

We didn’t get all this freedom and this great country by accident. A lot of sacrifices had to be made to earn our freedom during the Revolutionary War and we’ve been fighting and spilling blood ever since to keep it.

Retired Delta Force operator Dave Nielsen doesn't regret a single person he killed and says there's no better feeling in the world than pulling the trigger on a terrorist.



God bless the fact men like him exist. The world would be a lot less safe without him and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/UEZKEVpSiF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2023

The 4th of July is about freedom and America.

The 4th of July is a great opportunity to remember all the brave heroes who hung it all out on the line in the name of freedom. As American Joyride viewers know, there are plenty of unique stories out there. Whether it’s Black Hawk Down, fighting during the War on Terror or in a different conflict, there are lots of men and women who never hesitated to get the job done.

Crack a beer and let’s run down a list of great American patriots who joined the show.

Dave Nielsen – Delta Force:

Chili Palmer – Delta Force:

Bill Rapier – Navy SEAL:

Brad Thomas – Delta Force:

Chris Fettes – SEAL Team 6:

Les Sandusky – Army Ranger:

Jeff Struecker – Army Ranger:

Tyler Grey – Delta Force:

Alan Mack – 160th SOAR:

Jason Sweet – Air Force PJ:

Johnny Elsasser – Army Ranger:

Dan Schilling – 24th STS:

I hope these interviews help set a great tone for the day. Drink some beer, celebrate and never apologize for loving America. Greatest country on Earth!