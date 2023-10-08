49ers Will Establish As Best In NFC

Videos by OutKick

Cowboys vs. 49ers, 8:20 ET

Sunday Night Football finally gets a good one with no health issues. After a day of great football in the morning and a shorter, but entertaining slate in the middle, the NFL has gifted us with the gift of a game between two of the best defenses in football. Yes, tonight, we get a game between the Cowboys and the 49ers in San Francisco.

The Cowboys come into the game with a 3-1 record and the only true blemish on the season is seeing the Cardinals take them down in Arizona. My perspective isn’t that they were looking ahead to their game against the Patriots, it was that they thought the Cardinals would be too easy and they just didn’t take the game seriously. It was embarrassing for a number of reasons, but ultimately, these things happens (the problem is they really don’t happen to legitimate contenders that haven’t won anything). They rebounded in a big way the other day though. The Patriots were not able to do anything whatsoever against the Cowboys. They held the Pats to just 253 yards in the game, but most of that yardage came in a blowout time of the game. They forced another three turnovers in the game and that seems to be their key to victory. Their passing defense is elite and should make it difficult on Brock Purdy. On offense they should have their work cut out for them against a stingy 49ers defense. The 49ers have had big leads in most games so I am not surprised that they’ve only allowed an average of 66 rushing yards per game. Most teams are abandoning the running game against them. The Cowboys offensive line is good, but I’m not sure they can make a big impact against the 49ers front. They can’t abandon it as I don’t think Dak Prescott is going to be able to get good progress against the secondary.

Dak Prescott is a big grass guy, not an artifical turf guy. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers look like the best team in the NFC. They took care of the Cowboys in the playoff last season and have to be aware that Dallas is looking for revenge in this one. To this point, the 49ers have somewhat coasted. They’ve been able to win every game by multiple scores with the exception of against the Rams. Not only has their defense been solid, their offense looks great. Christian McCaffery looks like an MVP candidate, Brock Purdy isn’t making mistakes, and he is finding ways to get the ball into the hands of playmakers. What more can you ask for out of your quarterback? The offense can probably get even better too as Deebo Samuel hasn’t really had a breakout game yet either. Against the Cowboys, they should be able to win the game on the ground, but it could be a struggle through the air. The Cowboys have allowed just 169 yards on average to opponents through the air. The good thing is the 49ers are patient enough and careful as they are willing to pass the ball short and medium lengths to march down the field. They aren’t big play-dependent and the Cowboys are good as stopping big plays and baiting QBs into stupid throws.

I’d be surprised if this game goes over the total. 45 points for these two teams isn’t that high of a total, but both are very talented defenses and I think both will have pride of trying to come out as the best defense in football. I do think the 49ers win this one and cover a 3-point spread. I won’t play the 3.5 spread as I feel a lot safer without the hook. I’ll officially play the -3 on 49ers, but the under is worth a sprinkle in my opinion as well.

