49ers Wife Kristin Juszczyk Gets NFL Licensing Deal Via Taylor Swift Jacket So Everyone Can Cash In At The Super Bowl

What a headline! I got it all in there. All the keywords.

OMG, why are you guys doing ANOTHER post on something Taylor Swift-related?

Well, it’s because the Super Bowl is coming up, she’s possibly banging the future HOF tight end on the Chiefs and women will click the s–t out of anything Swift-related. I get it, you guys DON’T CARE, but I have a fiduciary responsibility to mix in just enough Swift stuff to draw in the women who want to hear the latest while catering to the guys who love guns, mowers, beer, gambling, fights, sports and horsepower.

Michael F. in Ponte Vedra, Florida was furious this afternoon.

“I know you don’t run the entire outfit, but I’m concerned Outkick is turning into just another mainstream shill house,” Michael F. wrote to me via email.

“After spending this morning on the course, the following shows up on my Outkick webpage. On behalf of 60-year-old fit and cantankerous retirees, for the love of all things sane, I beg of you to please STOP WITH THE MR PFIZER/Ms Napoleon Dynamite shilling. I can’t take two more seconds let alone a week and a half of this rubbish.”

Noted. Don’t click on the Taylor Swift posts. The OutKick Culture Department has given you guys 500-straight days of Morning Screencaps. There’s Nightcaps. There’s the Thursday Night Mowing League. There’s Zach Dean’s Pitstop column on all things NASCAR. There should be a little bit of something for everybody. Right now, Swift is moving the needle, which means if websites want to stay in business, we have to lean into these stories.

Nine months ago, emailers were pissed over a constant stream of Olivia Dunne and Paige Spiranac updates. That’s how pop culture works. Certain stars get hot and it feels like they’re never going to go away. They will and do. This too shall pass.

Now, let’s get to the latest news.

Those of you who’ve been around here over the years already know that Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has had guest appearances over the years. She was the wife who was always dumping out strong gameday content with her handmade 49ers gear.

Then she started chopping up NFL jerseys and turning them into coats, including one for Taylor Swift, and now Kristin is considered one of the top NFL clothing designers in the game.

The rest is history.

Tuesday, it was announced that the NFL and Kristin have struck a licensing deal so she can start selling these hot designs. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stop and think about how many jackets Kristin Juszczyk’s team will pump out from now until the Super Bowl so women can try to look like they’re dating Travis Kelce.

The Weather Channel predicts the high temperature on Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas will be 53 degrees. In other words, jacket weather.

Enter Kristin’s designs.

“She’s been grinding for years now and working so hard,” Kyle Juszczyk, who made $5,250,000 this season via his 49ers fullback job, said of his wife who could be sitting on a multi-million dollar design empire.

Kristin is about to be the bread-winner and it seems like Kyle knows it.

“I’m so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody sees it and recognizes it was hers.”

I can hear you guys right now: I DON’T CARE! THIS IS GARBAGE! WHO CARES!?!

Stop looking at this stuff as us pushing Taylor Swift. Look at this as a lesson in creating a business.

How can you take a business from nothing to something like Kristin Juszczyk?

How can you take a passion and turn it into a revenue-generating stream?