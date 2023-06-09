49ers’ Trent Williams Prefers 2 AM Workouts

Videos by OutKick

You sleep while All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams grinds.

The 13-year vet and top-five offensive lineman (if not the best) spoke on his abnormal workout routine ahead of the 49ers’ minicamps in Santa Clara.

What stood out from Williams’ comments was his prefer workout start time, which starts at 2 a.m. in the morning.

This guy is both dedicated and insane.

“I know everybody is sleeping. I feel like I’m working,” Williams told reporters on Wednesday. “Maybe I’m getting a leg up. They’re probably working when I’m sleeping. To me, it’s kind of a mental thing.”

He added, “It’s pretty much scheduled, but it’s more so therapy. You get in there and you don’t feel like you’re in a fishbowl where everybody is watching how much you lift and seeing when you get tired and kind of measuring themselves.”

At 6-foot-5 and 318 lbs., Williams’ size has been a boon to his successful career protecting QBs. He was selected fourth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft and played his way to 10 Pro Bowls since.

Trent Williams' dedication is different 😳 pic.twitter.com/PdPNLCmdv4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 7, 2023

“Explosiveness is something that you kind of build on over time,” Williams added. “And I think for me that’s one of the most important things going into any offseason training program is to make sure my exercises continue to scope where I want my explosion to be when I come back. So explosion in my game is a huge, huge part of what I do. It’s a big focus in the offseason.”

Trent Williams, QB4?

Williams is doing more than shoring up the offensive line for the Niners offense, he’s also putting in reps at QB in case the team needs an emergency play-caller (though not seriously).

The lineman started throwing the ball around during Wednesday’s minicamp, giving the Niners a potential starter, should Trey Lance, Brock Purdy or Sam Darnold get injured.

Trent Williams back on the gridiron 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BYgkBZYe11 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 6, 2023

San Fran was hit with QB woes last postseason after Lance, Purdy and new Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo were either inactive or injured. The team turned to journeyman Josh Johnson during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners got the best out of the QB4 but lost, 31-7.

Williams may bring more to the table than Josh Johnson could … just imagine trying to tackle Williams while he’s bolting for a first down.

Hear me out…Trent Williams as #49ers emergency QB pic.twitter.com/Is6346wfHY — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) June 7, 2023