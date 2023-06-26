49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Will Be Back To Throwing Next Week As He Recovers From Surgery: Report

Videos by OutKick

Time is now a-tickin’ for the San Francisco 49ers and potential franchise starter, Brock Purdy.

The rookie sensation that won seven of his first career starts for the Niners in 2022-23 underwent elbow surgery in March. Now, he’s recovering to start for the Niners in Week 1 — an ambitious goal for anyone recuperating from UCL surgery.

Are Things Looking ‘Purdy’ In Santa Clara?

According to a new report, Purdy is beginning a throwing program next week in Jacksonville — crossing a four-month mark since his surgery. He will begin training and throwing with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely, per a source with USA Today.

READ: BROCK PURDY GIVES UPDATE ON ELBOW SURGERY TIMELINE, ADDRESSES UPCOMING QUARTERBACK BATTLE WITH TREY LANCE

In May, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism about Purdy’s return before Week 1. With a six-month rehab timeline for the UCL procedure on Purdy’s throwing elbow and barring setbacks, the assumed starter will be full strength by September.

San Fran’s Week 1 matchup against Pittsburgh is scheduled for Sept. 10.

In a less turbulent quarterbacks room, the pressure wouldn’t be tremendous for an assumed starter to return, but Purdy’s got competition waiting in Santa Clara with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

Brock Purdy Expects Competition Amid Recovery

Considering we’re only a year removed since Trey Lance’s much-hyped first offseason as the 49ers starter, Lance could still prove himself apt for the job as he takes Purdy’s off-season first-team snaps. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 last year.

Reports of potentially trading Lance surfaced in the offseason, which at least suggests there’s doubt in the organization about keeping the former No. 3 pick as the franchise starter.

Also applying pressure is former second-overall pick Sam Darnold. The athletic and big-armed Darnold can make a case as one of the NFL’s best backups, so he’ll surely usurp expectations as QB3 at some point. Darnold is currently splitting first-team reps with Lance.

Kyle Shanahan’s offensive schematics proved most successful with Purdy last season.

In Purdy’s stellar rookie year, he produced a 16:4 TD-to-INT ratio in eight total games. Purdy led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he suffered the UCL injury.

Purdy’s command of the offense complemented guys like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk. Added chemistry with lead Niners dual-threat weapon, Deebo Samuel, should only boost Purdy’s stock in SF.

With a healthy Purdy, the Niners bear a strong chance of returning to the conference championship game.

Who will be the San Francisco 49ers’ starter in Week 1?