49ers QB Brock Purdy Responds To Colin Cowherd’s Wild Comments About How He Wears His Hats

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy wears a lot of hats, and he usually wears them backward. For whatever reason, this doesn’t sit well with Colin Cowherd, and now Purdy is responding to the radio host’s hat critique.

How Purdy — an MVP candidate whether you like it or not — opts to wear his hats never crossed my mind. I even had to think for a second if I even remembered seeing him with a hat on. The dude starts. As far as I could recall it was either a helmet or he went au natural up top. I never noticed his hat game.

However, it crossed Cowherd’s mind and he didn’t like what he saw.

“There is one thing that does make me pause on San Francisco,” Cowherd said last week on his show, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “Brock Purdy, ‘Hey, you guys want to hit some golf balls?’ You got a hat on backward. He’s not a franchise quarterback.

“If that guy came to move your couch, you’d be like, ‘Are you a professional?’ … His dad needs to call him and say, turn that thing around.”

That’s a hilarious thing to get annoyed about.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy wears a hat in the Colin Cowherd-approved forward position. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Purdy Focused On Winning Games, Not The Direction Of His Hat

Fortunately, some enterprising reporter thought to ask Purdy about this when he rolled into a press conference this week — you guessed it — flipped to the back like Fred Durst with a golden arm.

Brock Purdy reacts to Colin Cowherd's backwards hat comments 👀 pic.twitter.com/2zKzVNjzR7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 7, 2023

“I guess that’s who I am,” Purdy said when asked if he thought he was being a good representative for the franchise. “I think so.”

He was also asked if he knew what such an otherwise bizarre question was referring to and, of course, he did.

“Some guys have told me in the locker room and stuff, but I don’t buy into all the kind of stuff,” he said. “I’m just trying to play quarterback and win games.”

Yeah, if you’re under center and get a team like the 49ers playing the way they are, you can wear your hat however you want.

If you want to rock one of those propellor hats for doofuses, go for it. There are no hat rules if you’re in the MVP conversation.

